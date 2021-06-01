Fairfield golfer Emma Woods added the cherry to the top of the year by winning the State Class B girls golf title May 18 and 19 at Eaglerock Golf Course in Billings.
On the road to the state title, Woods won every regular season tournament she played and took first place at the divisional tournament. Woods didn’t just win the state tournament, either; she won by 10 strokes. She shot a 78 on the opening day of state tournament and cut that to 76 on the second day for an overall 154.
“I liked the course,” Woods said when interviewed a week after winning the state title. The first time she had played the Eaglerock course was during the practice round for state held on Monday. She felt confident going into the tournament, but still said she had to conquer some first-round nerves during the opening nine holes. “I settled down on the next nine,” she added.
“I was more relaxed on the second day,” she said. “The first two holes on the second day started off right and I played good from there until the last two holes.”
“It didn’t sink in at first that I had won,” Woods recalled. “But I’m looking back now and realize how really special the win was and the state title.”
Woods said she didn’t celebrate when she sank the final putt. Rather, she was frustrated. “I double bogeyed both the 17th and 18th holes, squashing a chance to break par. (She was even through 16.) “I don’t know, I guess I started to think about getting done, finishing and winning,” Woods said. “I stopped focusing so much on every shot, which I definitely should have.”
The Fairfield junior said she really appreciated her coach, John Bakkum, walking with her throughout the tournament. “The coaches aren’t allowed to ‘coach’ during state, but just his presence and assurance kept me calm,” she said.
The weather was warm both days, but the wind blew stronger on the second day. Woods laughed when she said the media asked her if the wind affected her game. “I’m from Fairfield,” she said. “Seriously, it blew, but wasn’t a problem.”
Length is one of her greatest advantages — she averages about 260 yards with her driver, she said — but it’s hardly the only reason she pulled away from the field. “I had a very consistent day,” she said. “I had 14 greens in regulation, I think, and a lot of two-putts for par. I had a ton of pars.”
This isn’t her first appearance in the state tournament. As a freshman, she finished in third place. The high school golf season was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Woods is the first player from the high school team to capture an individual state title. The Fairfield High School boys golf team tied for second place in 2009. Several boys have finished in the top 15 at state.
The daughter of Kyle and Cheryl Woods, Emma has been golfing since she was 7. “My parents golf, so I would go with them,” she said. She took a few lessons when she was younger, but has mostly been working on her game while participating in the sport at school.
Besides high school golf, Woods also participates in a few tournaments during the summer, including the Montana Junior Amateur and Women’s Amateur. Woods noted she wasn’t very successful at those tournament last year, but is looking forward to participating this year and improving on her previous scores.
Besides golf, Woods also plays volleyball and basketball for the Eagles and is involved in several school clubs.
She is looking forward to playing golf again next year and is hoping to qualify for state again so she can defend her title.