The Choteau High School football team will host another South Central Division opponent, Ennis, in a conference game that will be the last home game of the season on Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.
Choteau will honor senior players Derek Brownell, Garrett Torok, Jacob Beattie, Will Patterson and Landon Jamison along with senior manager Keton Linquist. Three of those seniors, Brownell, Torok and Beattie, are all out with season-ending injuries.
Choteau’s junior high football team will play at 4 p.m. against the Ennis junior high team.
Choteau is now 2-4 overall in conference. The Bulldogs will have a bye weekend on Oct. 14 and will play their final game of the regular season at Seeley Swan High School on Oct. 21.
Ennis is the second-ranked team in the South Central Division behind Flint Creek, the cooperative Drummond-Philipsburg team. Ennis High School has a student enrollment of 121 this fall and has 31 boys out for football.
Choteau has an enrollment of 100 and had 21 boys out for football. Of that total, four sustained season-ending injuries, including the three seniors and sophomore Justyce Yeager. In addition, Choteau has had sophomore Cameron Blair out with a shoulder injury and last week sophomore Nathan Gunderson was out under the concussion protocol.
The Choteau boys were only able to suit out 16 sixteen players the last three weeks of the season, forcing the cancellation of the junior varsity schedule.
Coach Lucas Gunderson on Sunday said Ennis High School is a very well-balanced team with good speed and good size that will be a challenging opponent for Choteau.
Gunderson said he hopes to be able to suit up 18 boys for the contest as his son, Nathan, will be back in the lineup as a running back/linebacker and Blair will be returning as a wide receiver/safety.
The coach said the team will work in practice this week to bring Gunderson and Blair back into the lineup and make sure all the boys know their offensive and defensive assignments. He said he has changed the defense from a three-front to a four-front and will work with the boys on defending that pass as he expects the Ennis boys to want to throw the ball.
Last week, Choteau started Roan Stott, a 5-10, 140-pound junior as running back. Patterson, a senior, who started in the offensive and defensive line at 6-0 and 225 pounds, played wide receiver as did Kellen Meyer, a 5-9, 140-pound sophomore, who had played running back.
Coach Gunderson said Stott did a really good job for the Bulldogs, who had 374 yards offense in their 18-22 loss to the Lone Peak High School Big Horns from Big Sky in Gallatin County.
Stott had 158 yards on 26 carries and scored two touchdowns.
In other offensive stats, Bowen Rappold, the team’s quarterback, a 5-11, 175-pound junior, kept the ball himself for 11 carries and 75 yards. He had 70 yards passing and one rushing touchdown.
Dillon Harrell, a 5-9, 145-pound junior, had two yards rushing and 11 yards receiving, and Meyer had 58 yards receiving.
On defense, Choteau was led by Jamison with seven tackles, one pass deflection and one fumble recovery. Patterson had six tackles and one fumble recovery. Gus Johnson, a 5-11, 165-pound sophomore, had 5.5 tackles, forced a fumble and sacked the Lone Peak quarterback. Karson Thomas, a 6-0, 170-pound sophomore, had 4.5 tackles, Rappold had three tackles, Harrell two tackles and Cole Wood, a 5-9, 160-pound freshman had two tackles.
In the Lone Peak game, Lone Peak won the toss and opted to receive. Choteau’s defense forced the Big Horns to punt on their first possession, but the Bulldogs were unable to score on their first possession of the game, running into penalty trouble (two false starts) and a tough Lone Peak defensive line.
Choteau then punted, and this time Lone Peak converted their possession into a touchdown and two-point conversion, traveling down field in five plays to Choteau’s 19-yard line. The Lone Peak quarterback then threw a 19-yard pass for a touchdown and a good pass for the two-point conversion to lead, 8-0, with 2:27 left in the quarter.
Choteau mounted a second drive that continued from the first quarter into the second quarter, moving the ball on runs by Stott and Rappold, that ended on Lone Peak’s own 16-yard line as Stott on a fourth and eight play came up about one-yard short.
Lone Peak took over on downs, but Choteau’s defense held the Big Horns and forced them to punt. Rappold again worked to find a way to get the ball down the field, aided by a pass interference call against Lone Peak, but hurt by two more false start penalties. On a fourth and 19 play, Rappold’s pass just missed Patterson.
Lone Peak took over on downs on its own 11-yard line, but ran into a big Choteau wall and punted on a fourth and 11 play with 1:20 left in the half.
Meyer returned the punt to the Choteau 21-yard line and with 1:00 on the clock, Choteau started a drive that ended abruptly with a pass interception.
Lone Peak’s offense took over with :13 left in the half. A big pass play took the ball down to Choteau’s 18 and with :03 on the clock, another pass into the endzone gave Lone Peak a 14-0 lead. The Big Horns also successfully completed a two-point conversion to lead, 16-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Lone Peak kicked to Choteau and, after a penalty for illegal touching on Lone Peak, Choteau started a scoring drive on their own 35-yard line. Choteau moved the ball down the field on runs by Stott and Rappold, and on a fourth and one play from the goal line, Rappold handed off to Stott who ran the ball in for a touchdown to put Choteau on the scoreboard, 16-6. The two-point conversion run failed.
Choteau then kicked to Lone Peak but cut the Big Horns’ drive short when Gus Johnson caused a fumble and recovered it. Choteau took over, first and 10, from the Lone Peak 19-yard line, but couldn’t make any headway and turned the ball over on downs on a fourth and 13 play.
Lone Peak took possession on its own 20-yard line and looked to be faltering after Johnson sacked the quarterback, but the Big Horns rallied and on a third and 11 play completed a pass for a touchdown, to take the lead, 22-6. Meyer broke up Lone Peak’s attempted two-point conversion pass.
Lone Peak’s kick went out of bounds and Choteau started a touchdown drive on its own 15. Rappold sent a big pass down field to Meyer, and gave the Bulldogs a first down on Lone Peak’s 15-yard line. Stott and Rappold both ran the football and the Bulldogs were again faced with a fourth-down conversion with three yards to go when a big defensive penalty on Lone Peak gave the Bulldogs a first down on Lone Peak’s three-yard line. Another false start penalty pushed Choteau back to the eight-yard line, but three plays later Rappold scored on a six-yard scamper. Another false start penalty pushed Choteau back five yards and the two-point conversion pass failed.
The remainder of the third quarter was scoreless, and the teams entered the fourth quarter with Lone Peak leading, 22-12.
Choteau’s defense held the Lone Peak offense scoreless in this quarter, and on offense, the Bulldogs, again using Stott and Rappold to run and a few passes, came up with a short scoring drive on a touchdown run by Stott in the final two minutes of the game. The Choteau boys were penalized again with two more false starts but kept their drive alive. The two-point conversion failed, and as the clock ran out, the score was Lone Peak 22, Choteau 18.
Coach Gunderson said Choteau’s boys played a solid game despite the loss of key players. “We’ve never had a season like this with so many injuries,” the coach said.
The boys have stepped up and played hard, he said. “They played their hearts out,” he said. “They never quit.”
The coach said Lone Peak did a very good job of pass coverage, consistently breaking up Choteau’s pass plays and forcing the Bulldogs to run the ball.
STATISTICS
Choteau 0-0-12-6 — 18
Lone Peak 8-8-6-0 — 22
Lone Peak — 19-yd. pass. (Pass complete.)
Lone Peak — 18-yd. pass. (Pass to David Perdue.)
Choteau — Roan Stott 1-yd. run. (Rappold run failed.)
Lone Peak — George Helms pass. (Pass failed.)
Choteau — Bowen Rappold 6-yd. run. (Pass failed.)
Choteau — Stott run. (Conversion failed.)