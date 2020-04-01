Several Teton County 4-H Members met on March 9 to launch the 4-H Coding for Kids project.
The project is the result of the work of dozens of information technology professionals at Montana State University and a generous donation from David Kane Consulting. As part of the project, several Raspberry Pi coding computers will be shared with 4-H Programs across Montana.
The project provides access to technology education with Raspberry Pi coding computers, educational resources and mentoring to kids in rural areas of Montana who otherwise may not have access to this education due to their geographic location or socioeconomic status. Raspberry Pi computers provide an easy way for youth to learn the science of coding.
Youth can create games, digital art, apps and more using the Raspberry Pi computers and their new knowledge of coding. During the meeting on March 9, 4-H members from across the state — Silverbow County to Glacier County to Powder River County — participated at their locations and connected to students and instructors at MSU.
After Montana 4-H suspended all face-to-face meetings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coding for Kids program was suspended on a state level and will start again at some point in the future.
However, local certified 4-H volunteer Ed Garon will continue with local youth by meeting through video classroom platforms aided by MSU Extension in Teton County. Jamie Smith, team member with the Teton County Extension Office, has been coordinating with youth and their families as well as with Garon to confirm technology capabilities and to launch the meetings under the new format. Local youth involved are Myles and Saber Allen, Sam Collyer, Matthew Haas and Abram and Pax Martin.