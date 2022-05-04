Ninety!
That is how many matches of tennis were played in Choteau April 30 during the Divisional Preview Tournament hosted by Choteau High School on the four courts near the school.
Matches started at 8 a.m. and concluded under the lights after 9 p.m. after nine and a half hours of tennis. High school students from Choteau, Great Falls Central Catholic, Conrad, Simms, Terry and Cut Bank participated in the one-day tournament. Competing were 38 girls, 18 playing singles and 20 in doubles, and 31 boys, 19 in singles and 12 in doubles.
CHS Coach Carla May said it was amazing and quite a feat to get through that many matches in one day. Given the number of projected matches, the brackets were reworked the night before the tournament and tweaked after the first round of matches. It wouldn’t have been possible without the collaboration of the coaches before and throughout the tournament, May said. “It is just so amazing to see the coaches from all of the schools coming together to make sure the tournament is a success, and that all of the players are treated as fairly as possible,” she said. “We are here for the kids, that is what this is all about.”
May thanked her assistant Coach Bre Lobdell and CHS teacher Ann Funk for helping prepare for the tournament and running the “tournament table” throughout the day. She also said the success of the day wouldn’t have been possible without the team’s volunteer coach Scott Andersen, who stepped up and coached while Lobdell helped manage the tournament. “He was a godsend, coaching the players when Bre and I were busy managing the tournament,” May said. “His dedication and love of the sport and his commitment to the program are really appreciated.”
The success of the overall tournament was carried over to the Choteau team. Senior Katie Major won the girls singles bracket and Ella Peach finished in fourth place and Ceanna Leys and Kylie Kovatch placed second in the girls doubles. The team’s only boy, Matt Haas, didn’t place but worked hard during a tough tournament.
Coach May was extremely pleased with the play from Major. “She is playing better today than she was two weeks ago and two weeks ago she was playing better than two weeks before that,” May said. “She has so much determination and a strong work ethic. She knows her challenges on the court and works on them in practice to improve each week.”
Major defeated Natalie Broesder of Conrad in the championship match, 6-4. May said she has lost to Broesder several times in the past and has been working on her strokes to come out on top. “Major is setting herself up for a strong finish her senior year,” May said.
On the way to the championship match, Major defeated Mariella Meichsner, Cut Bank, 6-0; Baylee Herman, Simms, 6-1; and Taylee Sawyer, Simms, 6-1.
Ella Peach also had a strong tournament, according to Coach May. She defeated Abby Hutton, a talented player from Conrad, in her second match that gave her a great deal of confidence for the rest of the day. “Like Katie, Ella is so coachable and always looking at ways to improve on the court,” May said. One of the keys to her success, May said, is her endurance. “She just doesn’t give up, even when down,” May added. “That is going to be a positive advantage during the sometimes-long matches at divisional.”
Peach started off the tournament by defeating Jacquelyn Arndt from Conrad, 6-0, in the first match of the day. From there she defeated Hutton from Conrad, 6-5, 8-6; lost to Broesder, 6-3; defeated Baylee Herman from Simms, 6-3; and lost in the consolation match to Taylee Sawyer of Simms, 6-4.
For the first time, the team’s newcomers Ceanna Leys and Kylie Kovatch played doubles. “They had played together a few times during earlier dual matches, but this was the first time in a tournament setting,” May said. “They made it work. They have a lot to learn but are eager to make the needed adjustments or listen to the coaches’ suggestions. They fought their way into the championship match, which shows how hard they are working.”
May said she looks forward to working with them in practice and seeing their growth weekly.
The girls won their opening two matches to Sophia Tretiak/Rachel Ehinger from Terry, 6-2 and Ava Killon/Payton Vermulm of Conrad, 6-3. In the semi-final match they defeated Lauren Yttredahl/Kellyn Dunaway of Cut Bank in two sets, 6-5, 7-0.
In the championship round, they lost to a very competitive doubles team from Simms, Nina Okes/Alex Baranko, 6-2.
Haas had a tough spot in the bracket. He lost his opening match to Jackson Black from Cut Bank, 6-2, and had to wait a considerable time before playing Kaleb Sawyer from Simms. He lost that match 6-0.
Coach May said Haas has a great attitude and is progressing in skill level. One of his goals is to work on being more aggressive on the court. “He had the opportunity to see his competition for divisional and knows what he will need to do to place,” May said.
Cut Bank was the only team at the tournament that isn’t in the conference this year. May explained when it was decided at the end of the last year the team hosting the divisional tournament should also host the pre-divisional tournament, it fell to Choteau. CHS is hosting the divisional in Great Falls at Meadowlark Country Club on May 12-14.
Cut Bank has been the host of the pre divisional tournament for ages and agreed to help Choteau organize it this year. “This all happened before changes were made in the conference and Cut Bank was moved to the Northwest division for the 2022 year,” May said. “Given many of the schedules had already been set and the Wolves were having a difficult time filling their schedule, we were more than happy to have Cut Bank join us for this tournament.”
There are 15 schools competing in tennis in Class B-C for boys and 30 schools comprising 29 teams for girls. Choteau competes in the Central division which also includes Conrad, GFCC, Simms and Terry. Cut Bank is with Bigfork, St. Ignatius, Superior/Alberton and Troy.
Choteau also competed in a dual on April 29. They originally were scheduled to attend a tournament in Helena but elected not to go, given the weather conditions. Instead, they went to Great Falls and played GFCC in a dual meet on the courts inside Meadowlark Country Club.
“Given the weather we have had this season, we are really pretty fortunate that we have been able to compete in 10 of our 12 scheduled duals/tournaments,” May said. “It was nice to go one more time to Great Falls and compete on the courts we will be using for the divisional tournament.”
The team will be off this week, as all but one student will be participating in the state music festival.