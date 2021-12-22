Boys
Fairfield 19-23-25-17 — 84
Cut Bank 6-13-25-15 — 59
Fairfield — Bryden Batson 10, Daniel Faith 13, Michael Wambach 2, Owen Cartwright 13, Cooper Christensen 21, Kaelob Flores 13, Cole Neal 3, Tyson Schenk 9. Totals: 33 5/10.
Cut Bank — Tate Monroe 15, Robert Reagan 15, Dawson Vasbo 7, Preston Bird 9, Will Sewell 1, Dale LaPlant 8, Dayne Barbie 4. Totals: 22 7/15.
Fouls: Fairfield 15, Cut Bank 9. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Batson 2, Faith 2, Christensen 4, Flores, Neal, Schenk, Monroe 3, Reagan 3, Vasbo, Bird.
Fairfield 3-17-23-15 — 58
Belt 6-14-19-12 — 51
Fairfield — Bryden Batson 4, Brain Ward 9, Daniel Faith 15, Owen Cartwright 3, Cooper Christensen 5, Kaelob Flores 11, Cole Neal 2, Tyson Schenk 9. Totals: 19 17/27.
Belt — Garett Metrione 21, Bridger Vogl 12, Reece Paulson 7, Cole Hepfner 2, Aidan Bergstrom 5, Keaghn McDaniel 4. Totals: 17 10/18.
Fouls: Fairfield 16, Belt 22. Technical foul: Flores. Fouled out: Flores, Metrione. Three-point goals: Ward, Faith 2, Metrione 4, Vogl, Paulson, Bergstrom.
Simms 12-16-22-21 — 71
Power 7-14-5-13 — 39
Power — Trent Sturgill 2, Trey Stengrimson 6, Danny Davis 4, Spencer Lehnerz 21, Garret Willmarth 6. Totals: 15 6/24.
Simms — Kyler Smerker 16, Carter McDowell 17, Ezra Leach 5, Trent Lewis 3, Hudson Rohrer 6, Scotty Sivumaki 2, Josey Hinderager 8, Trenton Sheldon 5, Jacob Remsh 9. Totals: 27 11/19.
Fouls: Power 17, Simms 20. Fouled out: Willmarth, Remsh. Three-point goals: Lehnerz 3, Smerker, McDowell, Leach, Lewis, Rohrer, Sheldon.
Valier 12-15-17-13 — 57
Power 13-14-5-16 — 48
Power — Trent Sturgill 13, Trey Stengrimson 8, Jaxson Parkinson 4, Danny Davis 5, Spencer Lehnerz 5, Herbert Carlson 6, Garrett Willmarth 7. Totals: 17 8/9.
Valier — Jacob Kuka 15, Rylee Gabbard 8, Kamden Broesder 15, Cam Stoltz 19. Totals: 17 15/29.
Fouls: Power 24, Valier 17. Fouled out: Stengrimson, Parkinson. Three-point goals: Sturgill 2, Stengrimson 2, Parkinson, Lehnerz, Kuka 2, Broesder 2, Stoltz 4.
DB 15-17-22-10 — 64
Simms — 9-8-14-10 — 41
Dutton/Brady — Jake Feldmann 6, Tyler Ellsworth 12, Aidan Reeve 5, Gavin Sealey 9, Kellan Doheny 27, John Baringer 3, Jayden Bucher 2. Totals: 25 7/9.
Simms — Kyler Smerker 6, Carter McDowell 11, Ezra Leach 5, Tobyn Petronek 2, Scotty Sivumaki 3, Josey Hinderager 4, Trenton Sheldon 4, Jacob Remsh 6. Totals: 18 3/6.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 8, Simms 14. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Ellsworth 2, Reeve, Sealey, Doheny 2, Baringer, Smerker, Sivumaki.
DB 15-15-10-10 — 50
Sunburst 9-13-6-13 — 41
Dutton/Brady — Jake Feldmann 3, Tyler Ellswoth 9. Aidan Reeve 2, Gavin Sealey 2, Kellan Doheny 20, John Baringer 14. Totals: 15 10/18.
Sunburst — Wyatt Manthey 6, Connor Sullivan 5, Cade Hanson 11, Josh Kearns 10, Conlan Kerfoot 4, John Buckley 5. Totals: 22 7/12.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 16, Sunburst 14. Technical: Ellsworth. Fouled out: Ellsworth. Three-point goals: Feldman, Ellsworth 2, Doheny 4, Baringer 3, Manthey 2, Sullivan, Kearns.
Girls
Fairfield 15-14-9-15 — 53
Cut Bank 10-10-5-11 —36
Fairfield — Alexa Johnson 12, Emma Schenk 2, Natalie Kolste 8, Avery Pitcher 2, Emma Woods 12, Tori Jones 12, Toryn Martinez 2. Totals: 20 10/15.
Cut Bank — Kendra SpottedBear 2, Jackie Walker 14, Aliyah Cruz 14, Mackenzie Johnson 6. Totals: 15 2/6.
Fouls: Fairfield 10, Cut Bank 14. Fouled out: Cruz. Three-point goals: Johnson, Woods 2, Walker 2, Cruz 2.
Belt 19-6-8-10 — 43
Fairfield 12-5-7-7 — 31
Fairfield — Alex Johnson 13, Natalie Kolste 2, Avery Pitcher 1, Emma Woods 3, Tori Jones 10, Toryn Martinez 2. Totals: 10 7/8.
Belt — Lindsey Paulson 8, Hattie Bumgarner 7, Ahmia Lords 2, Kyler Permann 6, Raily Gliko 20. Totals: 17 4/11.
Fouls: Fairfield 12, Belt 13. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Johnson 3, Woods, Bumgarner.
Simms 12-13-8-13 — 46
Power 8-12-12-6 — 38
Power — Natalie Vick 2, Amara Bodkins 14, Jersey Somerfeld 11, Hailey May 11. Totals: 14 5/15.
Simms — Kenzie Allen 2, Taylee Sawyer 20, Laura Zietzke 13, Baylee Herman 2, Kodiann Lynn 9. Totals: 18 9/13.
Fouls: Power 10, Simms 18. Fouled out: Lynn. Three-point goals: Bodkins 3, Zietzke.
Valier 11-12-6-9 — 38
Power 7-14-3-3 — 27
Power — Natalie Vick 5, Quinci Neuman 3, Amara Bodkins 5, Jersey Somerfeld 5, Violet Rehn 9. Totals: 11 1/6.
Valier — Kinley Kovatih 4, Haylee Lane 10, Loni Orcutt 10, Emma Vaedez 14. Totals: 16 4/9.
Fouls: Power 8, Valier 10. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Vick, Neuman, Bodkins, Rehn, Orcutt, Vaedez.
Simms 11-10-6-13 — 40
DB 2-11-4-9 — 26
Dutton/Brady — Chloe Sealey 16, Leslie Ostberg 1, Mia Reiding 1, Nadely Chapman-Roberts 6, Kailey Cloninger 2. Totals: 10 4/10.
Simms — Cassidy Rasmussen 2, Taylee Sawyer 14, Laura Zietzke 16, Baylee Herman 1, Kodiann Lynn 7. Totals: 13 13/21.
Totals: Dutton/Brady 14, Simms 7. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Sealey 2, Zietzke.
Sunburst 8-5-7-12 — 32
DB 1-9-5-5 — 20
Dutton/Brady — Chloe Sealey 6, Leslie Ostberg 6, Nadely Chapman-Roberts 4, Kim Baringer 2, Kailey Cloninger 2. Totals: 8 1-6.
Sunburst — Ali Nau 1, Ella Samsal 2, Tara Robins 7, Megan Hout 4, Nikki Nau 5, Claire Bucklin 13. Totals: 9 9/24.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 17, Sunburst 11. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Sealey, Ostberg 2, Robins, Hout, Nikki Nau, Bucklin.