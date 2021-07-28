After a year’s delay, six Choteau residents spent a week in Washington, D.C. in June participating in the Close-Up experience.
Traveling with program leader Cody Marney were 2020 seniors Abby Hadlock and Nicole Krone who traveled as adults after the trip was canceled last year, 2021 graduate Soren Cummings, incoming Choteau High School senior Hailey Alzheimer and chaperone Josh Lohman.
Surprisingly, the trip was pretty “normal” said Marney. “We did not visit the Capitol, Library of Congress or Supreme Court and museums were much harder to get tickets to due to the timed ticket entry,” he added.
The Close-Up organization separated the schools and did not allow intermixing of the groups, Marney said. The Montana group had about 30 students. There were also some students from North Dakota there the same week.
During the week the group visited, all monuments and memorials including the new Eisenhower and World War I memorials were open, with the exception of the 9/11 Pentagon memorial as it is being redone and a museum added. They went to the National Zoo, American Art Museum, National Portrait Gallery, Holocaust Museum, Mount Vernon and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
They also met with Senators Jon Tester and Steve Danies. “We were lucky enough to secure meetings with Sen. Daines and Tester. Rep. Rosendale was unable to meet with the group. “The Montana group was able to meet in one of the large areas at the top of the Hart Senate Office,” Marney said. “Both senators did a quick bio of themselves and really allowed the students to lead the conversations. They did separate meetings, but Tester came in near the end of Daines’ meeting and they did a great joint conversation. They were honest and open that their parties do butt heads but they are working together for the people of Montana.”
Marney said he thought it was helpful for the students to see them together and really communicating with each other and even having a laugh.
This is the seventh or eighth year Marney has taken a group to Washington, D.C. The trip traditionally also goes to New York, New York, but they were unable to work that portion of the trip in this year.
“It is such a great opportunity for the kids to see that the inner workings of government are very different than what they see in the media,” Marney said. “On top of the government side of things, the history of our country is in D.C. and it brings a realness to the teachings of their history and social studies classes.”
The Close-Up program looks at government in action; that is the number one benefit of the program. “The reason I have continued with Close-Up over some of the other tour companies is because they use each monument/memorial visit as a teaching opportunity,” Marney said. “It isn’t just a touring around the city vacation.
For example, Marney said, when they do the war memorials, the program instructors talk about what was happening politically in the United States as well as the world and about why the United States was involved in going to war. “I think it forces the students to really think about some of our history in a completely different way,” he said. “I also love to see the realization on the students faces when they see that there are people living in Washington, D.C. that have nothing to do with government.”
Marney said it cost each student approximately $3,100 for the trip. To help off-set the cost, the students raise funds through the Coffee Cart at home sporting events, do a cash calendar and Little Caesar’s Pizza fundraiser.
An average of four to six students participate in Close-Up.
Marney said he is looking forward to taking another group of students in 2023.