Power senior Spencer Lehnerz finished his high school sports career with a second-place finish in 300 hurdles at the state Class C meet May 27-28.
Lehnerz ran the race in 41.42 seconds at the meet held at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls. William Martin, a junior from Darby, won the race with a time of 41.26.
Also competing for Power was their 4x400 relay team of Bryce Bedord, Deklin Bowman, Rylan Bowman and Lehnerz. Senior Amara Bodkins and freshman Natalie Vick competed in pole vault.
For Dutton/Brady the 4x100 relay team of John Baringer, Gavin Sealey, Guytanum Wakkinen and Kellan Doheny competed and finished 14th.
Dayna Mills from Augusta took part in the shot put and finished in 13th place.
The Power boys team finished in a three-way tie for 19th out of 34 teams who scored. They tied with Broadview-Lavina and Saco with eight points each.
STATISTICS
Boys results
300 hurdles — 2. Spencer Lehnerz, 41.42, Power.
4x100 relay — 14. John Baringer, Gavin Sealey, Guytanum Wakkinen and Kellan Doheny, 46.32, Dutton/Brady.
4x400 relay — 20. Bryce Bedord, Deklin Bowman, Rylan Bowman and Spencer Lehnerz, 3:52.46, Power.
Girls results
Shot put — 13. Dayna Mills, 32-06, Augusta.
Pole vault — 14. Amara Bodkins, 7, Power; 14. Natalie Vick, 7-00, Power.