Choteau High School senior Sadie Grove signed a letter of intent to attend The Citadel College in Charleston, South Carolina, on a track and field scholarship.
Grove, a standout in javelin, was the State Class B javelin champion in 2021, winning the event with a career-long toss of 123.4 feet. In fact, Grove won the girls javelin at every meet she participated in during her junior year, including District 1B and the Northern Division. During her freshman year, she placed first in javelin at District 1B and was second at the Northern Division meet. The track season during her sophomore year was canceled because of COVID-19. Grove said she is excited for her senior year of track and hopes to repeat as state champion.
The daughter of Mark and Kim Grove, she has also participated in volleyball for four years (helping the team to three appearances in state tournament), basketball for three years and wrestling one year, in which she placed fifth at state as a junior. She is also a member of National Honor Society, student council and FFA. Outside of school, she has been a member of tuenOld Agency 4-H Club.
The Citadel is a NCAA Division I school in the Southern Conference. The college is noted for its educational reputation as well as its rich history. Founded in 1842, The Citadel has an undergraduate student body of about 2,300 students who make up the South Carolina Corps of Cadets. Another 1,000 students attend The Citadel Graduate College, a civilian evening and online program that offers graduate and professional degrees as well as undergraduate programs.
The Citadel is best known nationally for its Corps of Cadets, which draws students from about 45 states and a dozen countries. The men and women in the Corps live and study under a classical military system that makes leadership and character development an essential part of the educational experience.
In a news article released by the school on Dec. 29, The Citadel cross country and track and field Head Coach Jody Huddleston announced the signing of Sadie Grove and four other athletes who will enroll in the fall.
“We are very pleased to announce the signing of these five future cadet-athletes,” said assistant coach Kris Kut. “They will all add depth and make an immediate impact next year. We are lucky to have such a talented group with all of the obstacles that we faced over the last 24 months.”
Huddleston has been at the helm of The Citadel track and field and cross-country programs, one of the most successful programs at The Citadel and in the Southern Conference, for 35 years.
Kut has been an assistant cross country and track and field coach and recruiting coordinator at The Citadel for 20 years. Kut, who focuses mainly on the throwers and sprinters, has helped coach the men crown 64 conference champions, 270 All-Southern Conference performers and 20 NCAA qualifiers. The women have had seven conference champions, 43 All-SoCon performers and 4 NCAA qualifiers.
Attending the signing along with her parents were Grove’s two track coaches, Callee Peebles and Nate Tschida.
“Sadie has had a clear vision of what she’s wanted to accomplish, and it is truly exciting to see it all come to fruition,” head coach Peebles said. “She sets goals, stays disciplined and works hard to achieve them,” she added. “As her coaches, Nate and I couldn’t be more proud and happy for her to get to continue her love of the sport after high school. We have no doubt that she will continue to find success at The Citadel.”
Interviewed after winning her state title in javelin, Grove stated to an Acantha reporter that she basically taught herself how to toss the javelin. “I was in the weight room every day, spent hours pouring over videos on YouTube and practicing almost every day,” she said. She also credits a big part of her success to her dad Mark and coach Tschida. “They were there for me, searching out videos to help, practicing with me and breaking down the throws in slow motion and just overall giving me motivation every single day,” she said.
Participating on the wrestling team also helped her with upper body strength, and because it is an individual sport, it was a big key in helping to fine-tune her “mental game” and gave her confidence, she said.
“Technique and confidence,” she said are the foundations of her success. “I worked out almost every day. I put in a lot of work over the summer, I worked my butt off.”
She plans to study intelligence and security at college.
Grove will not have to change her team mascot as The Citadel team is also the Bulldogs. The team colors are Citadel blue and white.