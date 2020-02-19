The Choteau High School Lady Bulldogs ended the regular season at home with a pair of conference losses. They will go into the District 1B tournament in Cut Bank on Wednesday as the fifth seed.
The teams are seeded into the tournament based on their conference record: Shelby, first; Fairfield, second; Rocky Boy, third; Conrad, fourth; Choteau, fifth; Cut Bank, sixth; and Great Falls Central Catholic, seventh.
The Choteau girls ended the regular season with a 6-12 overall record and a 4-8 conference record. They will open the tournament at 4 p.m. on Feb. 19 against Conrad. Shelby has a bye, and other opening-round pairings are: Fairfield versus Great Falls Central Catholic at 5:30 p.m. and Rocky Boy versus Cut Bank at 7 p.m.
The girls will have Thursday, Feb. 20, off and will resume play on Friday and finish the tournament on Saturday. The top four finishers will advance to the Northern B divisional tournament March 5-7 at Shelby.
Last week, the girls played three games, starting on the road Feb. 10 against Jefferson County High School in Boulder, a game they needed to make up because it had been postponed due to high winds along the Rocky Mountain Front. Choteau lost the nonconference game, 54-37, as Jefferson avenged an earlier season loss to Choteau. The Panthers kept Choteau’s offense from clicking and held Choteau to single digits in the second and fourth quarters.
Christine Funk led Choteau in scoring with 12 points and was the only Choteau girl in double digits. The girls made two-thirds of their free throws.
On Feb. 14, the girls played a Valentine’s Day game against their cross-county rivals, the Fairfield High School Eagles. Choteau led, 11-4, at the end of the first quarter, and was up, 24-23, at halftime. Choteau took a 41-36 lead into the fourth quarter, but with several key players in foul trouble, the Bulldogs had to back off on defense and Fairfield outscored them, 29-14, for the 65-55 win, in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
Foul trouble was a big factor in this game as Emma Gunderson and Ada Bieler fouled out and Funk had four fouls. Choteau totaled 22 fouls and went to the free-throw line 28 times (making 57%). Fairfield tallied 26 fouls and went to the free-throw line 35 times, making 21 or 60%. The Lady Eagles also ended the game with two players having four fouls and four others having three fouls each.
Funk and Gunderson both tallied 17 in the game while Fairfield was led by Kenna Pitcher with 19 points and Madi Rosenbaum with 17. Choteau’s defenders held Pitcher to just two baskets — she made 15 of her 19 points at the free-throw line.
In the final home game of the season, Choteau lost, 67-47, to the Rocky Boy Morning Stars. The Stars took a 20-9 first quarter lead and never let Choteau get close. The Lady Bulldogs went on a little run in the third quarter, outscoring Rocky Boy 17-8, but still trailed, 44-36, at the start of the fourth quarter that saw Rocky Boy outscore Choteau, 23-11, for the win.
Gunderson led Choteau in scoring with 15 points while Funk and Bieler both had 11. The Choteau girls made 33% of their free throws.
STATISTICS
Choteau 13-6-10-8 — 37
Jefferson 13-16-12-13 — 54
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 2 3/4 7, Christine Funk 5 0/0 12, Jessie Henderson 2 0/0 5, Abby McCollom 1 1/2 3, Ada Bieler 2 0/0 4, Lila Bradley 1 0/0 2, Nicole Krone 2 0/0 4. Totals: 15 4/6.
Jefferson — Emma Grange 3 0/1 7, Dakota Edmisten 0 1/2 1, Laurynn Armstrong 4 0/2 10, Grace Alexander 2 2/4 6, Sam Zody 1 0/0 2, Rachel Vanblaricom 6 0/0 14, Ashton Oxarart 1 0/0 2, Hailee Stiles 1 0/0 2, Mykala Edmisten 3 0/0 6, Grace Jones 1 0/0 2, Olivia Lyon 1 0/0 2. Totals: 23 3/9.
Fouls: Choteau 10, Jefferson 12. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Funk 2, Henderson, Grange, Armstrong 2, Vanblaricom 2.
Choteau 11-13-17-14 — 55
Fairfield 4-19-13-29 — 65
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 5 6/12 17, Christine Funk 5 2/2 17, Jessie Henderson 0 4/8 4, Abby McCollom 0 1/2 1, Ada Bieler 3 0/0 7, Nicole Krone 3 3/6 9. Totals: 16 16/28.
Fairfield — Natalie Kolste 0 1/2 1, Madi Rosenbaum 7 1/4 17, Kenna Pitcher 2 15/18 19, Taylor Simmons 3 2/4 8, Cheyenne Maddox 4 0/2 8, Kyler Bake 3 1/1 7, Kaylee Christensen 2 1/4 5. Totals: 21 21/35.
Fouls: Choteau 22, Fairfield 26. Fouled out: Gunderson, Bieler. Three-point goals: Gunderson, Funk 5, Bieler, Rosenbaum 2.
Choteau 9-10-17-11 — 47
Rocky Boy 20-16-8-23 — 67
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 6 1/2 15, Christine Funk 5 0/0 11, Jessie Henderson 1 0/0 3, Samara DeBruycker 0 1/2 1, Ada Bieler 5 0/0 11, Nicole Krone 2 0/2 6. Totals: 19 2/6.
Rocky Boy — Angela Gopher 6 9/11 23, Mariah Arkinson 7 0/0 18, Jeralyn Parker 3 2/4 8, Ella Moore 1 0/0 2, Sasha Coffee 7 0/0 16. Totals: 24 11/15.
Fouls: Choteau 14, Rocky Boy 11. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Gunderson 2, Funk, Henderson, Bieler, Krone 2, Gopher 2, Arkinson 4, Coffee 2.