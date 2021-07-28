The Choteau Lions swim team placed 19 swimmers at the divisional meet in Conrad July 24 and 25, who will advance to the state meet in Columbia Falls July 31 and Aug. 1.
Twenty teams competed in the divisional meet, where swimmer numbers were down from 2019, with only 235 competitors. Despite the drop in numbers there were some good swims, Coach Sheri Leys said.
Choteau’s divisional champions were Trent Taylor taking first in the 50 breast for boys ages 9-10 and Dax Yeager taking first in the 50 free, 100 free and 50 fly for boys ages 11-12.
Results
Boys
•Age 8 and younger
— Theo Lytle: 25 free, 11th, 31.46; 50 free, 12th, 1:17.32.
— Hunter Watkins: 25 free, 13th, 33.07 (preliminary only); 25 back, 11th, 42.75.
•Ages 9-10
— DeShawn Anthony: 50 free, 17th, 57.41; breast, 13th, 1:21; 100 free, 13th, 2:13 (all races preliminary only).
— Boaz Lytle: 50 free, 6th, 47.28; 100 free, 11th, 1:54; 50 back, 4th, 55.42.
— Trent Taylor: 100 IM, 10th, 1:50; 50 free, 2nd, 35.69; 50 breast, 1st, 48.70.
•Ages 11-12
— Jesse Gebhardt: 50 free 9th, 40.20; 100 free 10th, 1:33; 200 free 7th, 3:36.
— Dax Yeager: 50 free, 1st, 30.50; 100 free, 1st, 1:11; 50 fly, 1st, 36.65.
•Ages 13-14
— Nathan Gunderson: 50 free, 10th, 40:57; 100 breast, 5th, 1:52; 100 free, 10th, 1:33.
•Ages 15-19
— Dillon Harrell: 50 free, 6th, 41.38; 100 breast, 3rd, 1:54; 100 free, 6th, 1:29.
Girls
•Ages 8 and younger
— Natalie DeBruycker: 25 free, 18th, 30.81; 50 free, 18th, 1:13; 25 back, 15th, 36.16 (all races preliminary only).
— Anna Gunderson: 25 free 17th, 27:85 (preliminary); 25 breast 6th, 33:41; 25 back, 11th, 33.18.
— Seeley Neal: 25 free 23rd, 33.19 (preliminary only); 50 free 15th, 1:12 (preliminary only).
— Tanna Tschida: 25 free, 27th, 41.27 (preliminary only).
•Ages 9-10
— Evelyn Pittman: 50 free, 6th, 43.70; 50 breast, 12th, 5:00; 50 back, 5th, 58:53.
— Summer Watkins: 50 free, 10th, 47.36; 100 free, 8th, 1:51.56.
— Daisy Yeager: 50 free, 7th, 45.36; 50 breast, 4th, 55.80; 50 fly, 5th, 1:00.
•Ages 11-12
— Lucimae Pittman: 50 free, 12th, 42:12; 50 breast, 4th, 49.64; 100 free, 10th, 1:41.
Emily Thompson: 50 free, 3rd, 36.04; 50 back, 2nd, 43.23; 50 fly, 3rd, 42.18.
•Ages 13-14
— Olivia Jamison: 100 breast, 10th, 1:50; 100 back, 8th, 2:05; 200 free, 3rd, 3:21.
Relays
Girls
•Ages 8 and under: 100 free (Natalie DeBruycker, Tanna Tschida, Seeley Neal and Anna Gunderson), 5th, 2:07.
•Ages 11-12: 200 free (Lucimae Pittman, Evelyn Pittman, Daisy Yeager and Emily Thompson), 3rd, 2:44.
•Ages11-12: 200 medley (Evelyn Pittman, Lucimae Pittman, Emily Thompson and Daisy Yeager), 3rd, 3:12.
Boys
• Ages 11-12: 200 free (Trent Taylor, DeShawn Anthony, Jesse Gebhardt and Dax Yeager), 5th, 2:48.
•Ages 11-12: 200 medley (Jesse Gebhardt, Trent Taylor, Dax Yeager, Boaz Lytle), 2nd, 3:09.