The 84th Augusta American Legion Rodeo on Sunday, June 27, will be the highlight of the festivities planned throughout the community starting on Friday.
“Last year was the first time in history that the rodeo didn’t happen,” said Ben Arps, chairman of the Augusta American Legion Rodeo. “This year, we can’t wait to welcome rodeo athletes, rodeo lovers and visitors back to our small Montana town.”
“If there’s one thing that’s synonymous with Augusta, it’s the rodeo,” said Tia Troy, president of the Augusta Area Chamber of Commerce. “And since we missed the rodeo and all the folks who come to Augusta for it last year, we’re extending this year’s event to last for an entire weekend.”
As has been tradition, the rodeo will start Saturday night with the free slack at 5 p.m., and the main rodeo, where admission is charged, at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association have sanctioned the rodeo, which is one of the largest PRCA-approved one-day rodeos in Montana. The event traditionally draws the top professional rodeo athletes. Tickets will be sold at the gate and are also available in advance from Augusta businesses.
Once again, belt buckles will be presented to the winners of each event and a saddle donated by the Kenck Foundation to the all-around winner. “The buckles and saddle would not be possible without the generosity of the sponsors,” Augusta Legionnaire Bill Schrader said.
Duane Kesler Rodeo Stock is providing the rough stock, and Barney Sheridan will be the announcer. Rae-Lynn Anderson Trick Riders will provide entertainment. Those attending the rodeo can purchase food at the Legion Auxiliary members’ concession stand and participate in the popular 50/50 drawing. North 40 Outfitters from Great Falls will be recognizing the military as part of its Patriotic Day sponsorship.
This year’s rodeo is dedicated to Dave Freeman, who will soon turn 92. Schrader said he is a longtime legion member and has volunteered for the rodeo for years.
As always, the Legionnaires spend considerable time leading up to the rodeo making improvements to the grounds. This year, they built new fences around the outside.
“This is our biggest fundraiser for the year,” Schrader said. “The funds raised go towards community activities and the upkeep of the Augusta park, along with planting trees and any maintenance that is needed. We have a beautiful park that is well maintained by a couple volunteers each week.”
While the rodeo is the main attraction there is plenty to do throughout the weekend.
Other activities kick off on Friday with music up and down Main Street.
Saturday will start early with the fifth annual Wapiti (Elk) Run featuring three start times — 10K at 7:30 a.m., 5K at 9 a.m. and one mile at 10:15 a.m. The pre-registration deadline was June 19. Racers can sign up on the day of the race, but are not guaranteed a T-shirt. The race starts on Main Street by the Buckhorn Bar parking lot. All runners, walkers and those with strollers are welcome.
The race costs $10 a person for any race with a T-shirt, $5 for any race without a shirt. Kids age 6 and under participate for free. For additional information, contact organizer Emilee Young at emilleyoung@gmail.com.
Also planned for early Saturday morning is a pancake breakfast by the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department from 7-10 a.m. The breakfast is held off Main Street near the Taylor Agency. Those enjoying the breakfast are asked to give a free-will donation.
This year’s rodeo parade theme is “Proud to Be an American.” The parade, sponsored by the Augusta Chamber of Commerce, is Saturday at 2 p.m. Parade participants will line up near the school starting at 1:15 p.m. There is a $10 fee for the entrants in the parade. This money will go to the three top float winners. Troy said the chamber appreciates pre-registration for the parade making it easier on the day of the event.
To sign up for the parade, contact Troy via email at tia@lightningbugpublicrelations.com, by phone at406-529-8314 or send a message on the chamber page which includes a form to fill out.
Kyle Inabnit will be announcing the entries in the parade from John Clark’s building on Main Street.
The grand marshals are Ben and Barb Arps, longtime Augusta residents. The couple owned the Augusta gas station for many years and Ben has been the organizer of the rodeo for countless years.
The Augusta Chamber is pleased to have the couple as the grand marshals of the parade, Troy said. “It is only fitting as they have given a great deal to this community over the years. They were business owners, chaired the rodeo for the Legion and I can remember Barb driving bus as I was growing up,” Troy added.
There will be an auction on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot between the store and the Buckhorn that will include art created by Augusta students, as well as various items that have been donated. Artwork and auction items will be on display at the Community Center building before the auction. Proceeds from the artwork will be split 50/50 between the artists and the Augusta Chamber. A portion of the proceeds the chamber receives will go toward the track/football field rehabilitation project.
The evening will conclude with music on Main Street.
There will be various vendors located throughout downtown. Augusta businesses will be serving up tasty food and libations and offering specials throughout the weekend.
For more information, as well as current updates, visit the chamber’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AugustaMontanaChamber.