The Choteau High School speech and drama team capped off its 2021-22 season with four team members placing at the State Class B/C tournament Jan. 28 and 29 in Huntley Project.
Senior Hailey Alzheimer finished the year and her career in speech and drama in second place in informative speaking.
The dramatic theater duo of Tori Newmiller and Savannah Stanek took fourth place at state and Jackson Quillan competing in dramatic interpretation took fifth place.
“The three state placers collectively had scores all over the board,” said CHS speech and drama coach Cody Marney. “In the majority of categories there was no real front runner,” he said. “I think everyone was so thankful to be in person that the competition and determination were at an all-time high. All three of the placers had placed at state before and knew what it would take to step onto the podium again.”
Looking at the rest of the Choteau students who competed, Marney said they faced tough competition but didn’t give up and learned a lot for future years.
Kenny Quillan and Robby Lesofski each made the semifinals (top 14) but missed finals.
Ella Birkeland and CeCe Parsons missed semifinals by just a few points. “Any of the humorous categories are hard and these two held their own,” Marney said. “They worked so hard this season and learned so many things in their first in-person season. The growth that Ella has shown from last season is leaps and bounds. CeCe completed her first season and I know that she will only get better from here.”
Anna Heimbuck did not have a semifinal round and missed breaking into finals. “She tried out a couple categories this season and was willing to trust the process,” Marney said. “I’m excited to see what category she lands in next season.”
Marney said while the students were there to compete, the kids were all able to see their previous friends for the first time and were eager to make new ones. “The camaraderie that is built into the speech and drama program is really something that you have to see in person, from the excited hugs and hellos when we arrive to the shared emotional support at the end — these kids are truly there for each other,” he said.
The Bulldogs had one senior on the team, Alzheimer. “Our lone senior ended her time in the program on a high note,” Marney said. “Second place at state is truly an accomplishment. The informative category was completely full and she managed to work her way all the way to the top.”
Marney said looking at the scores, the top placers battled to the bitter end. “Hailey started her career in dramatic theater doing the piece that Tori and Savannah took to state. She tried impromptu, spontaneous oral interpretation and humorous interpretation before landing in the informative category,” he said. “That is where she really thrived. She loves learning and is excited about explaining complicated concepts to those of us that don’t always understand.”
Alzheimer has been a real leader the last couple years and was able to offer help and support to all of the team members that she has come in contact with, the coach said, adding, “She will leave quite a mark on the program, but we all know that her future is incredibly bright.”