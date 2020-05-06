The Greenfield Elementary School annual track and field meet on May 1 was unusual for a couple reasons this year. First, the weather was unseasonably warm, with only a slight breeze. The most noticeable change, however, was the location.
Because the school has been closed for in-person instruction since March 15 due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, the school decided to hold a “virtual track meet,” said Greenfield Principal Paul Wilson. He explained the teachers sent a list of activities for students to do at their own homes.
“Some were more typical track meet events, but others were much more creative,” Wilson added. “The idea of the day’s events was to encourage all of the students and their families to get active and have some fun.”
The Greenfield track meet has been held for at least 40 years, possibly longer than that, Wilson said. Traditional events at the Greenfield track meet are the triple and long jumps, shot put and running races of different lengths. “There are also some more unique events like the baseball toss, sack race, pull-up competition and three-legged races,” Wilson said.
The event is a family affair the students look forward to each year. “It takes a lot of volunteers to make the event a success,” Wilson added. Among the volunteers are parents, grandparents, former students, pastors from local churches and missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Others show up each year to help the school and the Country Cubs (the parent-teacher organization) to pull off a great event.
Traditionally, the students compete in the track meet with students from other rural schools in the region. This year, it was just the 103 Greenfield students.
There have been numerous years when the weather has not cooperated the day of the meet. A few years saw the event postponed until a later date and other years saw students endure wind and rain; a few participants even remember snow at least one year.
This year the students were asked to share photos of their own track meet experiences with Wilson and the school. Wilson share some of the photos on the school’s Facebook page.