The Choteau High School varsity boys basketball team will play three games this week and will be home on Jan. 28 against Conrad in a conference game.
Earlier in the week, the CHS boys played Broadwater County High School at Townsend on Jan. 25. On Jan. 29, the CHS boys will travel to Boulder to play the Jefferson County High School Panthers.
Last week, Choteau’s varsity squad played three times, falling to Fairfield, 72-25; losing at Rocky Boy, 66-32; and falling to Simms, 72-46. The CHS squad is now 1-10 overall and 1-4 in conference play.
In Choteau’s tilt with Fairfield, the Eagles jumped out to a big 20-5 lead and never let Choteau back into the game. Fairfield’s defense held Choteau to single-digit scoring in all four quarters, and on offense, the Eagles scored in double digits all four quarters.
Freshman Kellen Meyer led the Bulldogs in scoring with 10 points while senior Henry Bieler had seven. The boys made 36% of their free throws.
Playing a make-up game that had been postponed earlier this season, the boys traveled to Rocky Boy on Jan. 21. Only the varsity team played at Rocky Boy. Behind the hot shooting of J. Demontiney, who scored 18 points in the game, the Northern Stars jumped out to an 18-6 first quarter lead and never let the Bulldogs back in the game.
Both coaches put their subs in for much of the fourth quarter, giving the younger players some playing time since there wasn’t a junior varsity game.
Bieler led Choteau in scoring with 13 points and the boys made 70% of their free throws.
Rounding out the weekend, the Choteau boys traveled to Simms, playing another make-up game that had originally been scheduled for Jan. 20. Choteau was down by only five points after the first quarter and played very competitively with Simms in the second quarter as well, trailing by just eight points at halftime.
The third quarter, however, was huge for Simms, with the Tigers scoring 20 points to Choteau’s 10 and cementing their lead. Bieler led Choteau in scoring with 15 points while Kellen Meyer with 10 was the only other Bulldog in double digits. The boys made 20% of their free throws.
STATISTICS
Choteau 5-7-6-7 — 25
Fairfield 20-29-12-11 — 72
Choteau — Henry Bieler 3 0/0 7, Kellen Meyer 5 0/1 10, Bowen Rappold 0 2/4 2, Jacob Beattie 0 1/2 1, Will Patterson 0 0/2 0, Gus Johnson 1 1/2 3, Dillon Harrell 1 0/0 2. Totals: 10 4/11.
Fairfield — Bryden Batson 2 0/0 6, Brian Ward 2 0/0 4, Eli Pitcher 0 1/2 1, Daniel Faith 4 1/1 11, Michael Wambach 3 0/0 7, Payton Swenson 0 0/2 0, Owen Cartwright 6 0/0 13, Cooper Christensen 1 2/4 4, Kaelob Flores 2 5/9 9, Cole Neal 3 0/1 6, Myles Allen 0 2/2 2, Tyson Schenk 2 1/2 5, Triston Allen 0 4/4 4. Totals: 25 16/27.
Total fouls: Choteau 23, Fairfield 17. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Bieler, Meyer 3, Batson 2, Faith 2, Wambach, Cartwright.
Choteau 6-8-12-6 — 32
Rocky Boy 18-26-18-4 — 66
Choteau — Henry Bieler 5 2/2 13, Karson Thomas 2 2/2 6, Bowen Rappold 0 2/2 2, Jagger Hofstad 1 0/0 2, Will Patterson 1 0/0 2, Gus Johnson 1 0/2 2, Landon Jamison 1 0/0 2, Justyce Yeager 0 0/1 0, Dillon Harrell 1 1/1 3. Totals: 12 7/10.
Rocky Boy — J. Demontiney 7 3/5 18, B. Crebs 4 1/1 10, S. Gibson 3 0/0 7, I. Limberhand 2 0/0 5, T. Seaton 2 0/0 6, K. Colliflower 1 1/2 3, K. Corcoran 2 0/0 4, J. Gopher 0 1/4 1, C. Sunchild 0 2/2 2, J. Mithilo 4 0/0 10. Totals: 25 8/14.
Total fouls: Choteau 10, Rocky Boy 18. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Bieler, Demontiney, Crebs, Gibson, Limberhand, Seaton 2, Mithilo 2.
Choteau 4-21-10-11 — 46
Simms 9-24-20-19 — 72
Choteau — Henry Bieler 6 0/0 15, Kellen Meyer 3 1/4 10, Bowen Rappold 3 1/2 7, Will Patterson 2 0/2 4, Gus Johnson 2 0/0 4, Landon Jamison 1 0/0 2, Kruz Daley 1 0/0 2, Dillon Harrell 0 0/2 0, Rocky Allaire 1 0/0 2. Totals: 23 2/10.
Simms — Kyler Smerker 3 0/0 7, Carter McDowell 9 6/6 27, Ezra Leach 1 3/3 5, Hudson Rohrer 1 0/2 2, Jacob Remsh 8 2/2 21, Josey Hinderager 1 0/2 2, Trenton Sheldon 1 6/6 8. Totals: 24 17/21.
Total fouls: Choteau 19, Simms 14. Fouled out: Beattie, Hinderager. Three-point goals: Bieler 3, Meyer 3, Smerker, McDowell 3, Remsh 3.