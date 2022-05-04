Choteau High School hosted two tournaments at the Choteau County Club recently with several of the Choteau boys placing in the top 10 in both events and freshman Kellen Meyer winning the Class B tournament.
The Class C schools gathered for a golf tournament on April 30. In addition to the Bulldogs, golfers from Highwood, Cascade, Centerville, Great Falls Central Catholic, Fort Benton and Heart Butte took to the course at Choteau Country Club on a nice day with a slight breeze.
Winning the tournament was Bryson Bahnmiller of Highwood with a 73. Choteau’s Jagger Hofstad finished second with 79. He was one of four Bulldog golfers to finish in the top 10 in a field of 36 golfers. The Choteau golfers who competed were: Kellen Meyer, fourth, 80; Henry Bieler, fifth, 83; and Maddox Hofstad, eighth, 87; Colin Trahan, 11th, 91; Rocky Allaire, 23rd, 107.
Winning the tournament of 19 girls was Casha Corder of Fort Benton with a 78. Ainsley DeBruycker of Choteau finished in 12th place with a 121 and Shakia Patterson of Choteau finished 18th with a 147.
On May 2, golfers from Choteau, Cut Bank, Fairfield, Rocky Boy and Shelby took to the course on a beautiful day with sunshine and no wind.
The Choteau boys team took first place with 324 points. They were followed by Conrad with 356; Cut Bank, 367; Fairfield, 377; and Shelby, 404. Shelby’s girls led the four teams with a combined score of 412. Fairfield came in second with 420 and Conrad third with 427.
Individually, Meyer took first place with a 78. Following closely behind was Henry Bieler in third place with 83, Maddox Hofstad in fifth with 86 and Jagger Hofstad seventh with 87. Others golfing for Choteau and their placement were: 15. Colin Trahan, 96; 29. Carter Morgan, 109; 32. Rocky Allaire, 112; and 36. Parker Naylor, 115.
Emma Woods of Fairfield was the winner for the girls with a score of 78. Golfing for the Bulldogs were DeBruycker who finished in 13th with a round of 118 and Patterson who came in 17th with a score of 141.