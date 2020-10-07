The Fairfield Public School student body enjoyed a fun-filled week of homecoming activities.
An addition to the homecoming activities this year was a jumbotron at the end of the football field. Not only was the game broadcast on the 36x12-foot screen, but the students also enjoyed a “drive-in” movie after the football game. The jumbotron was made possible by donations from First Bank of Montana, 3 Rivers Communications, Sun River Electric and an anonymous contribution.
Homecoming royalty were announced during halftime of the football game on Oct. 2 with seniors Conor Murray and Cheyenne Maddox crowned as king and queen and juniors Kaelob Flores and Alexa Johnson as prince and princess.
“A Trip Around the World” was the theme for homecoming with the classes selecting the places they are dreaming of visiting. The seniors picked Italy; the juniors, Mexico; sophomores, France; and the freshmen, Norway.
In other contests held throughout the week the winners were:
Dress up days: juniors, first; seniors, second; freshmen, third; and sophomores, fourth.
Pep rally contest (which consisted of a card rolling game, lover’s leap, plunger races and the traditional football players vs. volleyball players in a game of volleyball): seniors, first; juniors, second; freshmen, third; and sophomores, fourth.
Hall decorating: seniors, first; juniors, second; sophomores and freshmen, tied for third.
Floats: seniors, first; sophomores, second; juniors, third; and freshmen, fourth.
Homecoming spirit award: seniors.