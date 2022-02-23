The Choteau High School girls basketball team ended a scrappy season at the District 1B tournament Feb. 17-19 in Shelby, losing to Conrad and Shelby.
The girls, led by senior Emma Gunderson, finished the season with a 7-13 overall record. They were 4-6 in conference play before the tournament and were the third seed at the 1B tournament.
The girls had District 1B wins over Conrad, Rocky Boy twice and Shelby and nonconference wins over Broadwater County High School twice and Simms.
In the District 1B tournament, Fairfield High School placed first, Cut Bank second, Conrad third and Shelby fourth. Choteau and Rocky Boy were eliminated from the tournament.
The girls teams will have the weekend off and then will compete against the top four teams from District 2B in Cut Bank on March 3-4. The top three teams will advance to the state Class B tournament at Montana State University in Bozeman on March 10-12.
In Choteau’s opening game at the District 1B tournament, the Lady Bulldogs played Conrad, a team they had split with in the regular season. The two teams played point-for-point in the first quarter, with Conrad leading, 18-17, at the start of the second quarter. Choteau outscored Conrad, 13-8, in the second quarter and led, 30-26, at halftime.
Choteau’s girls came out ready to battle in the third quarter and again fought point-for-point with Gunderson and Bieler leading the team’s offensive production. At the start of the fourth quarter, Choteau had 45 and Conrad had 42.
Conrad’s Tala Eneboe exploded in the fourth quarter on offense as the Conrad girls capitalized on turnovers and defensive rebounds and on their size in the paint to outscore Choteau, 31-12, for the 73-57 win. Tala Eneboe tallied 28 points in the game. Also in double digits for Conrad were Cierra Kuplas with 14, Brae Eneboe with 11 and Maggie Bender with 20. The Cowgirls made 79% of their free throws.
For Choteau, Bieler had 30 points and Gunderson 19 to lead the team in scoring. The Choteau girls made 59% of their free throws.
On defense, Choteau’s girls had 16 rebounds, blocked one shot and had 10 steals. On offense, the Lady Bulldogs had 15 rebounds. Bieler led the team with 18 total rebounds.
The girls had 14 turnovers in the game, compared to 21 for Conrad.
In loser-out action, Choteau faced Shelby, a team that they had split with in the regular season. Shelby’s girls, enjoying the home-court advantage, came out hot on offense and jumped out to a 14-7 first quarter lead. Choteau’s offense just couldn’t make the shots drop and they trailed, 34-16, at halftime.
The Lady Bulldogs rallied in the second half, scoring 17 points, but couldn’t overcome the first-half deficit and couldn’t stop Shelby’s scorers from putting up 27 more second-half points. Choteau lost the game, 61-35.
Gunderson led Choteau in scoring with 15 points and Bieler chipped in 12. On defense, Choteau’s girls had 16 rebounds, block two shots and had two steals. On offense, they had 11 rebounds. Bieler led the team in rebounds with 11.
Choteau’s girls made 60% of their free throws.
The end of the season marks the end of Gunderson’s career as a high school basketball player. A three-sport athlete, she also played volleyball and will run track in the spring. Gunderson has signed to play volleyball at Providence University in Great Falls next year.
STATISTICS
Choteau 17-13-15-12 — 57
Conrad 18-8-16-31 — 73
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 7 2/4 19, Maili Miller 2 0/2 4, Ada Bieler 8 11/15 30, Ainsley DeBruycker 2 0/1 4. Totals: 19 13/22.
Conrad — Cierra Kulpas 3 6/6 14, Brae Eneboe 4 3/4 11, Tala Eneboe 11 6/8 28, Maggie Bender 9 0/1 20. Totals: 27 15/19.
Total fouls: Choteau 16, Conrad, 17. Fouled out: Miller, Payton Vermulm, Taylor Evans. Three-point goals: Gunderson 3, Bieler 3, Kulpas 2, Bender 2.
Choteau 7-9-8-11 — 35
Shelby 14-20-12-15 — 61
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 5 1/2 15, Maili Miller 1 0/0 2, Ada Bieler 3 5/6 12, Kylie Kovatch 2 0/0 6. Totals: 11 6/10.
Shelby — Taylor Schilling 1 0/2 2, Vivi McDermott 5 7/12 18, Cami Blevins 3 8/10 14, Jori Clary 1 4/4 6, Adele Lamb 7 1/3 18, Addison Richamn 1 1/2 3. Totals: 18 21/33.
Total fouls: Choteau 24, Shelby 14. Fouled out: Miller, Bieler. Three-point goals: Gunderson 4, Bieler, Kovatch 2, McDermott, Lamb 3.