The NAIA released the 2019-20 Daktronics NAIA Basketball Scholar-Athletes on Sept. 15 and the Montana Western men’s and women’s basketball teams had seven members receive the honor.
The student-athletes earning Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete honors were: Savanna Bignell of Avon, Connor Burkhart of Firth, Idaho, Derrek Durocher of Choteau, Brynley Fitzgerald of Dillon, Tanner Haverfield of Dillon, Paige Holmes of Seeley Lake and Shainy Mack of Three Forks.
Durocher graduated from Western last year and is now attending chiropractic college in Minnesota.
In 2019-20, the NAIA changed the requirements for the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete awards. Instead of being based on in-year criteria, student-athletes were eligible based on the most recently completed academic year, taking that into account with the residency requirement and academic status requirement.
Student-athletes who are eligible to become Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes must have at least a 3.5 grade point average as defined by the institution, be on the institution’s eligibility certificate for that sport, have junior academic status after the completion of the most recent semester (spring 2020), and have attended the institution for at least one year as a transfer or two years as a non-transfer.