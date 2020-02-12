The Choteau High School Lady Bulldogs are playing three games this week as they wrap up the regular season and jockey for seeding slots going into the District 1B tournament Feb. 19-22 at Cut Bank.
The Choteau girls played Jefferson County High School at Boulder on Feb. 10, making up a game that had been postponed earlier because of high winds along the front range.
As of Feb. 8, the girls were 6-9 overall and 4-6 in conference. They will finish the season this week with one nonconference game and two conference games. On Valentine’s Day, Choteau will host Fairfield with the junior varsity game at 3 p.m. and the varsity game at 6 p.m.
On Feb. 15, the junior varsity squad will play Rocky Boy at 1 p.m. and the varsity team will play at 4 p.m. Before the girls varsity game, CHS will honor all girls and boys senior players, cheer squad and pep band members.
Senior girls basketball players are Jessie Henderson, Samara DeBruycker, Nicole Krone and Lila Bradley.
Senior cheer squad members are Abby Hadlock, Brigid Miller, Declan Fladstol, Hope Linquist and Delani Daley.
Senior pep band members are: Henderson, Brady Armstrong, Wilbur Bechtold, Gage Cummings, Amber Johnson, Oliver Jorden, Rebekah Major, Cole Nelson and Sam Stutz.
In last week’s game against Shelby, the Lady Bulldogs trailed, 7-20, at the end of the first quarter. Shelby’s high pressure defense led to multiple turnovers on bad passes and steals. Shelby’s smothering defense held Choteau’s usual point leader, Christine Funk, to just six points. Sophomore Emma Gunderson took up the slack and put up 19 points while freshman Ada Bieler made 10 points. The girls only went to the free-throw line twice and made both shots.
Choteau’s girls came out strong against Cut Bank on the road, taking a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and leading 29-24 at halftime. The score remained close until the fourth quarter, when Choteau’s girls put up 19 points and held Cut Bank to six for the win.
Bieler led Choteau in scoring with 16 points while Gunderson had 12 and Funk 11. The girls made 54 percent of their free throws.
STATISTICS
Choteau 7-17-9-16 — 49
Shelby 20-19-16-8 — 63
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 9 0/0 19, Christine Funk 2 0/0 6, Abby McCollom 3 1/1 7, Ada Bieler 5 0/0 10, Nicole Krone 3 1/1 7. Totals: 22 2/2.
Shelby — Brook Luly 5 0/1 10, Bailey Johnson 5 5/8 15, Brielle Aklestad 2 5/8 9, Maddison Underdal 4 4/7 13, Kendall Anderson 3 1/3 9, Brogan McAllister 2 1/2 7. Totals: 21 16/29.
Fouls: Choteau 19, Shelby 11. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Gunderson, Funk 2, Underdal, Anderson 2, McAllister 2.
Choteau 13-16-10-19 — 58
Cut Bank 10-14-12-6 — 42
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 4 3/4 12, Christine Funk 3 0/2 11, Jessie Henderson 3 0/2 6, Samara DeBruycker 1 1/2 3, Abby McCollom 2 5/6 9, Ada Bieler 6 3/4 16, Nicole Krone 0 1/4 1. Totals: 20 13/24.
Cut Bank — Jada Doore 2 1/4 5, Sadie Pepem 2 0/0 4, Jackie Waller 2 0/0 4, Aliyah Cruz 0 3/4 4, Sienna Spotted Bear 2 5/8 9, Aryana Black 3 2/4 8, Sam Burke 3 0/2 7, Hanna Fetters 1 0/1 2. Totals: 15 11/23.
Fouls: Choteau 16, Cut Bank 19. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Gunderson, Funk 3, Bieler, Burke.