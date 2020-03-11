The Choteau High School girls basketball team ended its 2019-20 season at the Northern B divisional tournament last weekend in Shelby. The girls went 0-2 at the tournament, losing their opening round game to Harlem, 66-46, then falling to Glasgow, 61-52.
The Malta M-ettes won the tournament, defeating Shelby in the championship game. Along with third-place Harlem, those teams advance to the state Class B tournament March 12-14
The girls, coached by Carissa Jenkins, head, and Kevin Kovatch, assistant, ended the season with a 7-16 record. This was the last season for the team’s four seniors, Nicole Krone, Samara DeBruycker, Jessie Henderson and Lila Bradley.
Coach Jenkins on Monday said she will dearly miss her four seniors, girls that she has coached as an assistant since they were freshman and as their head coach this year. “Every single one of them brings something special because of who they are,” she said.
All four girls loved basketball and worked hard to support their team. Even though she didn’t see much varsity time, Bradley worked hard in practice and cheered the starters on. DeBruycker was a scrappy player who never gave up, and Henderson improved greatly through the season, becoming a solid rebounder and scorer for the team. Krone met her goal of becoming a much more aggressive player both on offense and defense.
Jenkins said she is proud of all the seniors, and of this year’s scrappy varsity team that worked hard for every win and of the junior varsity girls who showed consistent improvement and had a winning season.
Jenkins said she only felt that the girls played hard in most of their games, had some successes and often times found themselves battling back from first-quarter or first-half deficit. “I’m proud of them for always fighting back. There was never any doubt that they wanted to win.”
She also said she appreciated the whole team for “putting up with my learning curve” as a first-year head coach.
She told the girls after the loss to Glasgow, that she wants to see them as much as she can in the summer and off season so they can work on fundamental skills that will take next year’s season further.
Next year, Choteau will return most of its varsity starters but the program overall will likely be low in numbers: the team loses this year’s four seniors and is projecting only two new incoming freshmen. Jenkins said, however, that she is optimistic about the next season and is already looking forward to her second year as head coach.
In the opening round of the divisional tournament, Choteau, the fourth seed from District 1B, faced Harlem, the first seed from District 2B. The Harlem Wildcats put up a big, 20-11, first-quarter lead on strong shooting and their defense limited Choteau’s scoring opportunities.
In the second quarter, Harlem was again able to outscore Choteau, 17-13, and just never let the Lady Bulldogs into the game. Choteau shot 31.8 percent from the field overall, 39.1 percent from the three-point line and 52.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Freshman Ada Bieler led the team in scoring with 16 points. Also in double digits was junior Christine Funk with 11.
Harlem shot 43.1 percent from the field overall, 41.2 percent from the three-point line and 75 percent from the free-throw line.
The Lady Bulldogs had 13 turnovers, five steals and 27 rebounds. Henderson led the team in rebounding with seven. Choteau’s rebound total included five offensive and 22 defensive.
The Harlem girls had 7 turnovers, blocked two shots and had two steals. They had 30 rebounds, including 11 offensive and 19 defensive.
In the loss to Glasgow, the third seed from the 2B, the Scotties powered out to a 30-14 halftime lead, hammering Choteau’s offense in the first half. The Choteau girls rallied in the second half, outscoring Glasgow, 38-31, but could not overcome the first-half deficit.
Choteau’s girls shot 31.7 percent overall from the field, 22.2 percent from the three-point line and 75.9 percent from the free-throw line. Krone led the team with 16 points, followed by Bieler with 13.
Glasgow shot 33.9 percent overall from the field, 33.3 percent from the three-point line and 46.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Choteau tallied 38 total rebounds, including seven offensive and 21 defensive with Funk leading the team with five rebounds. Choteau had 24 turnovers, blocked two shots and had 12 steals in the game, five of which belonged to sophomore Emma Gunderson.
Glasgow had 38 total rebounds, including 21 offensive and 17 defensive. The Scotties had 14 turnovers, blocked one shot and stole the ball 14 times.
STATISTICS
Northern B divisional
Choteau 11-13-11-11 — 46
Harlem 20-17-15-14 — 66
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 1 0/0 2, Christine Funk 3 2/4 11, Jessie Henderson 1 0/0 2, Ada Bieler 6 0/0 16, Nicole Krone 2 2/2 8, Savannah Durocher 0 1/2 1, Abby McCollom 1 3/6 5, Lila Bradley 0 1/3 1. Totals: 14 9/17.
Harlem — Kailee Henry 7 4/4 23, Kristyn Kittson 2 0/0 4, L’Tia Lawrence 4 4/6 13, Taya Trottier 5 0/0 10, Taeshon Schaeffer 1 0/0 3, Aria Owens 1 0/0 3, Gabi Bell 2 1/2 6, Alaynee Hawley 2 0/0 4. Totals: 25 9/12.
Fouls: Choteau 14, Harlem 11. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Funk 3, Bieler 4, Krone 2, Henry 3, Lawrence, Scheaffer, Owens, Bell.
Choteau 6-8-18-20 — 52 (lo)
Glasgow 14-16-15-16 — 61
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 2 2/6 6, Christine Funk 2 2/2 8, Ada Bieler 4 4/4 13, Nicole Krone 3 10/11 16, Abby McCollom 1 4/6 6, Savannah Durocher 1 0/0 3. Totals: 13 22/29.
Glasgow — Anika Peters 1 2/2 4, Tyann Graham 2 7/10 12, Taylor Pederson 8 0/5 16, Laura Ross 2 0/0 4, Abrianna Nelson 6 2/9 17, Blaire Westby 0 1/2 1, Daley Aune 2 3/4 7. Totals: 21 15/32.
Fouls: Choteau 20, Glasgow 19. Fouled out: Funk, Peters. Three-point goals: Funk 2, Bieler, Durocher, Graham, Nelson 3.