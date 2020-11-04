Choteau, Fairfield, Shelby, Conrad and Cut Bank are advancing this week from the District 1B volleyball tournament to play in the Northern B divisional tournament in Shelby and Conrad, Nov. 5-7.
Great Falls Central Catholic and Rocky Boy teams were eliminated.
Because of precautions designed to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in the school population, the divisional tournament is going to look much different than it has in years past. On the first day of the tournament, Thursday, competing teams will play in both the Shelby and Conrad high school gyms. On Friday and Saturday, all matches will be played in the Conrad High School gym.
Tournament attendance is being strictly limited. No bands or student sections will be allowed. Each uniformed player and alternate has four tickets to give to their guests. Managers, cheerleaders and coaches each receive two tickets for guests, according to Choteau High School Athletic Director John Shepherd. Only people with tickets will be admitted to the gyms.
The matches will be streamed on the National Federation of High Schools online network, if it is working. It failed for some viewers during the district tournament.
In the first round of play at Shelby, Choteau (first 1B) will play Cut Bank (fifth 1B) at 9:30 a.m., and Wolf Point (second 2B) will play Shelby (third 1B) at noon. The losers of those matches will play at 2:30 p.m., and the winners of those matches will play at 5 p.m.
In the first round of play at Conrad, Glasgow (first 2B) will play Conrad (fourth 1B) at 9:30 a.m., and Fairfield (second 1B) will play Malta (third 2B) at noon. The losers of those matches will play at 2:30 p.m., and the winners of those matches will play at 5 p.m.
On Friday, matches five, six and seven will be played at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The winner of match seven advances to the championship match at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The loser of the semifinal match drops into consolation play. Matches on Saturday are set for 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. In this true double-elimination tournament, a second, if needed, championship match would be played at 5 p.m.
Only the top two teams from the tournament will advance to the state Class B tournament, whose venue has not yet been determined. Each class of high school is holding an individual tournament this year instead of going to Montana State University for an all-class tournament. The state tournament dates are Nov. 12-14.
The Choteau High School Lady Bulldogs, the top seed in their district, played twice in last week’s tournament, defeating Conrad in straight sets to advance to the championship, where they beat Fairfield, 3-0, for the district title. The Choteau girls are now 18-1 on the season.
CHS head coach Ann Funk on Sunday said playing in the new COVID-19 restrictions made the district tournament a little challenging from a morale aspect. Playing in a nearly empty gym without many fans, students or bands, took the “tournament feel” away, and the girls had to work hard to create their own hype and energy on the floor.
Funk said she is confident that the girls weathered the odd playing situation at the district level and are ready for it at the divisional level this week.
She said she does not have much information on the three teams that advanced from District 2B, but her team will stick to its season-long plan of controlling the tempo of the match, using their serve to yield points, and being nimble in their defensive adjustments.
All season the girls have been working to improve their defensive play, she said, as they have gotten better at reading the other side’s hitters and making sure they are in position to block, pick up a tip or field a big back-row attack.
“We need to defend as many as we can and win that battle of serve and serve-receive,” she said.
She said her girls did a great job communicating with each other in the two wins at the district level though they were beset by more hitting, passing and serving errors than they usually have in a three-set match.
Choteau defeated Conrad, 25-13, 25-11, 25-18, at home in their first match of the district tournament. The girls had great floor coverage in the match, digging up 55 kill attempts and free balls, and put down 29 kills. While they played the Cowgirls close early in each set, they swiftly pulled away and put each set away neatly.
Their match with Fairfield was much closer. They won, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16, in a match in which they played somewhat unevenly. The girls missed nearly a dozen serves and had 17 errors of various types in the close second set. In the third set, they adjusted and sharply decreased their own errors for the decisive win.
Without a gym full of cheering volleyball fans, Funk said her message to the girls is that they have to dig deep within themselves, remember how much they love this game and let that love motivate them.
Funk said she enjoyed watching the girls at the two district matches. “I love how the kids will make a great play,” she said, adding that the girls are so sound fundamentally and so athletic that they can make a play and save a ball when most teams couldn’t.
As of Sunday, she said, all her girls are uninjured and well. Her fingers are crossed that they will all stay that way through the divisional tournament and will be able to earn the right to compete in the state tournament.
STATISTICS
Choteau def. Conrad,
25-13, 25-11, 25-18
Choteau leaders — Aces 4 (Abby McCollom 2, Anna Stutz 1, Christine Funk 1); blocks 3 (Funk 1, Ellie Lee 1, Taylor Asselstine 1); assists 23 (Funk 16, Emma Gunderson 3); digs 55 (Ada Bieler 10, Gunderson 9); kills 29 (Bieler 8, Gunderson 7).
Conrad leaders — Aces 1; blocks 4; assists 13 (Maggie Bender 6, Brae Eneboe 6); digs 79 (Lauren Philipps 26); kills 14 (Tala Eneboe 4, B. Eneboe 3, Sadie Stott 3).
Choteau def. Fairfield,
25-22, 25-22, 25-16
Choteau leaders — Aces 4 (Christine Funk 2, Ada Bieler 1, Abby McCollom 1); blocks 5 (Ellie Lee 4, Taylor Asselstine 1); assists 31 (Funk 26, Emma Gunderson 4); digs 70 (Gunderson 13, Anna Stutz 13); kills 35 (Gunderson 11, Lee 8).
Fairfield leaders — Aces 7 (Emma Woods 3, Natalie Kolste 3); blocks 2 (Kolste 1, Olivia Copenhaver 1); assists 17 (Kolste 9); digs 23 (Madison Rosenbaum 9); kills 18 (Kyler Bake 7).