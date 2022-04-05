Choteau will host a tennis invitational meet at home on April 8 and 9 with players from 11 teams participating.
Carla May, CHS head tennis coach said Friday will be light for some of the teams from the area given this week is also district music festival in Great Falls. May will only have two of her six students playing on Friday. Come Saturday May is anticipating all the players to be on hard for the competition. Teams expected to participate in addition to Choteau are Harlem, Chinook, Jefferson, Townsend, Great Falls Central Catholic, Fairfield, Simms, Conrad, CJI and Three Forks.
Action starts at 10 a.m. on Friday and could go as late at 7 p.m. depending upon the weather. Matches start at 8 a.m. on Saturday and will go until late afternoon.
May said there should be some excellent matches and strong competition for both single and doubles players. They will be using the four courts next to the school for matches and possible the city courts near the Teton County Courthouse for junior varsity matches.
“We will be mixing and match players on Friday with the goal of getting everyone as much court time as possible,” May said. “Saturday will be a little more structured with more teams and players.”
May and the Choteau team invites the community to stop by the courts and watch some good matches. “It should be a fun two days with lots of tennis, hopefully the weath-er cooperates and is nice both days,” May said.
The Bulldogs didn’t have terrible weather for the clinic and matches on April 1 in Great Falls but it was cold and extremely windy on April 2 in Conrad.
Coach May said the team took part in a mini fundamental clinics at the Meadow Lark Country Club in Great Falls in the morning and played matches in the afternoon. The players divided into groups and spent 20 minutes going over skills such as net play or ground strokes, May said.
“In the afternoon they put into action what they practiced in the morning,” she said. This was excellent for my young team, May said, but also gave those with more expe-rience plenty of tips.
She estimated there were 50 boys and girls from Choteau, Fairfield, Simms and Townsend who participated in the meet. One of the benefits of the day was that players were necessarily divided into groups with the same skills sets, and they didn’t play oppo-nents they would generally play.
“All-in-all it was a good day of tennis and there were just a few snowflakes that fell during the day,” she said.
On the other hand, Saturday was cold, windy and miserable for the meet in Con-rad. The format in Conrad was duals between the teams in attendance, Choteau, Havre, Cut Bank and Conrad.
Welcome to spring sports, was how May described the weather to her new mem-bers of the team. “We certainly don’t enjoy playing in these conditions and it makes it hard for all the players,” she said. “You don’t know where your ball is going to go when you toss it up for a serve. However when it comes to divisional and state, it doesn’t matter what the weather is, you have to play those matches, so this is good experience.”
Despite the weather, May was proud of her players for how hard they tried and the level of improvement she is seeing daily. She especially praised Matthew Haas, the lone boy on the Choteau team. “He played at least eight matches in Conrad, going against more experience players,” May said. “He didn’t give up and it was incredible. He is so coachable and works so hard.
“I remind the players often it is where you are going, not where you are at.”
STATISTICS:
Great Falls — singles
Ella Peach def. Angie Therriautt, Townsend, 6-2, 6-2; def. Kaylee Zietske, Simms, 6-2, 6-3; def. Kira Kyung, Townsend, 6-3; def. Kira Kyung, Townsend, 6-3.
Kylie Kovatch def. Kira Kyung, Townsend, 6-4; lost to Cambry, Fairfield, 6-7; lost to Darrah Rogers, FF, 6-2.
Katie Major def. Hailey Wong, Fort Benton, 6-2, 6-2.
Ceanna Leys lost to Taylor, Fairfield, 6-4, 6-5; def. Lexi, Fort Benton, 6-4.
Skylar Buckman def. Leena, Fort Benton, 7-5; def. Val, Simms, 6-3; def. Leena, Fort Benton, 7-5.
Matt Haas lost to Max Gjerde, Fairfield, 3-6, 4-6; lost to Fez Pohs, Simms, 2-6.
Great Fall — doubles
Peach/Buckman def. Kira Kyung, Townsend, and Leena, Fort Benton, 7-5.
Major/Leys lost to Lily/Alex, Simms, 2-6.
Kovatch/Haas lost to Kaylee Zietske/Val, Simms, 3-6;
Leys/Buckman def. Maddie Money/Katie Cline, Fort Benton, 5-5, 3-6.
Major/Kovatch lost to Marissa Wipf/Lucia Miranda, Fairfield, 5-7, 6-7.
Buckman/Kovatch lost to Sammy/Ashley Wong, Fort Benton, 2-6, 2-6.
Majors/Peach def. Jade Martin/Liz Collins, Townsend, 6-4, 6-3; lost to Zoey Wich-esn, Lexi Howard, 3-6.
Buckman/Leys def. Carsyn Oddell/Gracie Ibsen, 6-2, 6-2.
Haas/Gjerde (FF) def. Fes Pohs/Caleb, Simms, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.
Singles at Conrad
Major def. Ralph, Havre, 6-0; def. Dewart, Cut Bank, 6-4; def. Hutton, Conrad, 6-2.
Kovatch def. Mores, Havre, 6-0; def. Herring, Havre, 6-1; def. Bertei, Cut Bank, 6-2; def. Arndt, Conrad, 6-2.
Peach def. Golie, Havre, 6-0; def. Overstreet, Cut Bank, 6-2; lost to Broesder, Con-rad, 1-6.
Leys def. Trafton, Cut Bank, 6-1.
Buckman def. Clark, Conrad, 6-3.
Haas lost to Hause, Havre, 1-6; lost to Stoner, Havre, 5-6; lost to Black, Cut Bank, 1-6; lost to DeWalt, Cut Bank, 1-6; lost to Burdeau, Cut Bank, 3-6; def. Judisch, Conrad, 6-0.
Doubles at Conrad
Buckman/Leys def. Tunsley/Kensella, Havre, 6-4; def. Biltemite/Chandler, Havre, 6-3.
Major/Peach def. Linwald/Ogden, Havre, 6-1.
Peach/Kovatch def. Yttredahl/Dunanay, Cut Bank, 6-2.
Leys/Buckman def. deMaingold/Wells, Cut Bank, 4-0.
Peach/Leys lost to Vermulm/Killion, Conrad, 5-6.
Buckman/Kovatch def. Delico/Bennett, Conrad, 6-3.