Socially distanced from each other in the school gym on June 6, family and friends of the Power High School Class of 2020 bid farewell to this year’s seniors and listened to heartfelt speeches from Power High School graduate Isaiah Dunk and class valedictorian Jacob Boetticher and salutatorian Brant Streit.
The Class of 2020 included eight boys — Boetticher, Streit, Bo Andrews, Benjamin Lehnerz, Brady Smelser, AJ Taylor, Wyatt Ulsh and Jackson Widhalm — and one girl, Veronica Smelser.
Power Superintendent Loren Dunk, with assistance from the school counselor and the school board, awarded students scholarships and other accolades and presented each of them their high school diploma.
The superintendent’s son, Isaiah, was the commencement speaker. According to his biography on the KRTV website, he joined the station in April 2019 as a sports reporter, after earning his bachelor’s degree in journalism at the University of Montana in Missoula.
While at UM, Isaiah Dunk wrote sports for the student newspaper, the Montana Kaimin. He also reported on Dakota language revitalization on the Fort Peck Indian Reservation for the annual Native News Honors Project.
The sports reporter congratulated the seniors (and their parents) on making it through distance-learning and the cancelation of extracurricular events in the fourth quarter because of the COVID-19 school closures.
“This transition out of high school can be tough in a regular year,” Isaiah said. “You’re graduating into a historic year for the United States of America, rife with uncertainty. We’re in this gym socially-distanced, while half the audience watches on a big screen because of a global pandemic. There is widespread civil unrest, and unemployment has reached unbelievable rates at times in recent months. I don’t say these things to discourage your outlook on life, but it’s reality. And it’s an opportunity to make things better.”
“There are four main pillars to that code: Seek Truth and Report it, Minimize Harm, Act Independently and Be Accountable and Transparent,” He said. “ … if you need tools to navigate the uncertain times ahead, those four ideas will be incredibly helpful for anyone. And with your education at Power High, you’ve already had opportunities to use them.”
Under “seek truth,” he said research and preparation are vital for all endeavors, not just their senior research project of Miss Olson’s English class. “For your own sake, it’s important to not settle for what’s convenient for you. Make that extra effort and seek truth, because it shapes the way you will see the world,” he said.
“Minimize harm. Make this one your life goal. No one goes through life without making mistakes. Some of those mistakes do more harm than others,” he said. “In your time at Power High, you probably witnessed, or maybe you were even the perpetrator of bullying. Well, if you haven’t noticed … bullying, intimidation, and taking advantage of vulnerable people … those are pretty common in the adult world too. And they’re not signs of strength, they’re signs of weakness.
“When you notice injustice happening, are you going to be a person who steps in and helps put a stop to it? Or will you let it happen because it’s just easier for you to ignore it? Or even worse, will you exacerbate it?”
He urged students to minimize the harm of any mistakes they may make in the future. “Listen to the vulnerable, make amends and learn. You will make fewer mistakes as you go on if your goal is to always minimize harm,” he said, and quoted Ian Maclaren saying, “Be kind, everyone you meet is carrying some kind of burden.”
He also asked the seniors to continue to act independently, making good choices.
“After graduating, you’re going to move beyond Power, Montana,” he said. “You’ll have new experiences, you’ll meet and work with and go to school with new people.” The seniors will have to decide which people and experiences are helpful and which aren’t. “I’m not going to tell you what’s right or wrong, but make sure your mind is present for those decisions, that you’re conscious of them,” he said. “It can be easy to fall into choices that you look back on a few years later, and you’ll find that they were not so great.”
Finally, he said, be accountable and transparent. “That one would seem pretty self-explanatory, but when we go looking for examples of accountability in places we would hope to find it, we find that it’s lacking,” he said. “When you screw up, and believe me you will, own it. Don’t be someone who constantly deflects blame and distracts. When it’s time to face the music, don’t be someone who turns off the lights and runs to your bunker to hide.”
Streit, who said giving the salutatory address was only his second time ever public speaking, thanked his teachers and parents for helping the seniors to finish strong. He told an anecdote about his whole class, as freshmen, getting back 20 minutes late after lunch one time, after an excursion to the Mountain View Cooperative to buy treats.
“Ever since that point throughout high school, I would say that our class definitely has to learn things the hard way and find out the consequences for themselves because honestly, how many people make a rational decision and think about consequences before they do something,” Streit said.
He said he thinks this class has a bright future because each member is bound and determined to find their place in life. “Life is short, and we need to go out there and experience it all,” he said. “I think that it is a good thing that we may not have a plan set in stone right now because that gives us the chance to experience many different jobs and meet new people and find where we fit into this big, fast-moving world that we live in today.”
Somberly, he said, “Our class is going to be one of the most important ones because we are living history right now, and we will be the ones starting out in an economy that crashed months ago. We will be the people who work to rebuild it and come back stronger than ever. I look forward to the day when my grandkids ask what happened in 2020 because it has definitely been one of the more interesting years.”
Living through the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, makes this class resilient. “No matter what we get thrown at us in life individually, whether our careers, school or anything else, we can get through it because, hey, we learned a new way to do school in two days,” he said.
Boetticher, in his valedictory address, drew on his experience taking Tae Kwon Do for seven years. In those classes, he said, he learned key words to live by: courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control and indomitable spirit.
“I hope we have the courtesy to always respect one another, to always treat others with kindness and compassion, and to always be merciful and understanding,” he said. “I hope we have the perseverance to always give 100% into everything we do, to push forward when times get rough, and to never give up.
“I hope we have the self-control to practice discipline when needed but to also be able to enjoy life and to live it to the fullest.
“I hope we have the indomitable spirit that allows us to not back down from a challenge and to always have a positive attitude when dealing with turmoil.”