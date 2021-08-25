The Choteau High School girls volleyball team will see its first competition this week with a 12-team junior varsity jamboree on Aug. 26 starting at 12:30 p.m. and the 15-team varsity preseason tournament on Friday at 9 a.m. and Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
The jamboree will include Choteau’s junior varsity and C squad teams plus the Conrad JV and C, the Fairfield JV and C, the Shelby JV and C, the Cut Bank JV and C, the Florence-Carlton JV and the Thompson Falls JV.
The 15-team varsity tournament will include Choteau and the other District 1B teams of Conrad, Shelby, Fairfield and Cut Bank; plus other Class B teams, Broadwater County High School, Thompson Falls, Glasgow, Three Forks, Florence-Carlton, Wolf Point and Bigfork; and Class C schools, Ennis, Manhattan Christian and Simms.
The teams will start out with pool play and will each play abbreviated two-game matches with each game played to 21 points. They will then be seeded into round robin matches, determined by total points earned, total points against, head to head play and, if necessary, a coin toss.
The top six teams of the weekend will have the opportunity for one final match on Saturday.
Admission will be charged. All-session passes for adults are $17 and for students are $12. Day passes are $10 for adults and $7 for students. Evening passes (after 3 p.m.) are $5 for adults and $4 for students. CHS activity tickets are valid for this tournament.
The first round starts at 9 a.m. on Friday, followed by the second round at 4:30 p.m.
Action resumes with the second round continued at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday and the third round at 10:45 a.m. The final matches will all start at 6:15 p.m., featuring the fifth- and sixth-seed teams, the third- and fourth-seed teams, and the first- and second-seed teams.
In first-round action, Choteau will play Glasgow at 9:45 a.m., Three Forks at noon, Florence-Carlton at 1:30 p.m. and Cut Bank at 3 p.m.
Veteran CHS head coach Ann Funk and assistant coach Carla May are returning to work with the team along with volunteers including Lee Barhaugh, Cali Salmond and Bre Lobdell. They spent the first week of practice, starting Aug. 13, focusing on the fundamentals plus defensive and offensive plays and positions.
Choteau’s turnout this year is 22 girls, and Choteau will run a three-team schedule whenever opponents are available. The C squad games will usually start at 4:15 p.m. with junior varsity and varsity starting 20 minutes after the preceding match ends, approximately at 5:45 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
This weekend’s preseason tournament will give the Choteau girls a chance to play a lot of volleyball and to encounter different offenses and defenses. The tournament will also give the coaches the opportunity to see what is working and what still needs improvement as the season goes forward.
The girls will open their regular season on Sept. 2 against Fairfield on the road and will play 14 full matches plus abbreviated matches in the preseason, midseason and Jefferson tournaments. The team’s Homecoming week games will be against Townsend on Sept. 25 and hosting the midseason tournament on Sept. 25. The District 1B tournament, Oct. 29-30, will be at Fairfield this year, and the Northern B Divisional tournament, Nov. 4-6, will be in Glasgow. The all-class state tournament will be in Bozeman Nov. 11-13.
Coach Funk said the girls have been working hard on conditioning and dusting off rusty skills for passing, serving, hitting and blocking.
Girls out this year are: seniors, Bellamy Beadle, Sadie Grove, Emma Gunderson, Josie Johnson, Taylor Asselstine, Katie Major and Ella Stott; juniors, Ada Bieler, Ella Peach, Maili Miller, Ceanna Leys and Aly Wood; sophomores, Tessa Brownell, Lily Heiberg, Ainsley DeBruycker, Violet Bechtold and Zoey Tobar; and freshmen, Kylie Kovatch, Olivia Lightner, Olivia Jamison, Abby Zickenfoose and Ariona Gomes.
Returning players with varsity experience are hitters Bieler, Gunderson, Grove, Beadle and Asselstine; setters Ella Stott (replacing Christine Funk who graduated) and back-up setter, Ella Peach; utility player Johnson; and back row defensive specialist Major.
Funk said the girls are hard-working and are making progress at practice. She and May will know more about what positions work and what the girls need to improve upon after the preseason tournament. She said these girls are scrappy and fun to watch. “They play with heart already,” she said. “They have that in them.”
Managers for the team this year are D.J. Thomasson, Cali Armstrong and Ryan Kostelnik.
Last year, Choteau’s varsity girls won the District 1B and Northern Division tournaments and took third at the State Class B tournament. Joliet is the defending State B champion, Huntley Project finished in second and Colstrip finished in fourth.