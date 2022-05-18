Choteau, MT (59422)

Today

Cloudy and windy this evening. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.