District 10C — May 14 Great Falls
Teams — Augusta (A), Dutton/Brady (DB) and Power (P).
Boys results
Team scores — 1. Cascade 220, 2. Dutton/Brady 111, 3. Power 76, 4. Simms 66, 5. North Toole County (Sunburst) 21, 6. Valier 15, 7. Heart Butte 12, 8. Augusta 3.
100 — 1. John Baringer, 12.02, DB; 6. Gavin Sealey, 12.60, DB; 7. Guytanum Wakkinen, 12.62, DB; 8. Deklin Bowman, 12.83, P; 13. Rylan Bowman, 13.31, P; 16. Oscar Martinez, 13.57, A; 17. Jaxson Parkinson, 13.61, P; 18. Trey Stengrimson, 13.77, Power; 19. Wyatt Barrett, 13.78, A; 21. Trent Sturgill, 13.95, P.
200 — 1. John Baringer, 24.06, DB; 4. Spencer Lehnerz, 24.81, P; 5. Gavin Sealey, 24.86, DB; 8. Oscar Martinez, 26.06, A; 10. Trey Stengrimson, 27.13, P; 12. Wyatt Barrett, 27.29, A; 14. Trent Sturgill, 27.93, P.
400 — 3. Preston Tyler, 58.36, DB; 5. Spencer Lehnerz, 58.61, P; 6. Deklin Bowman, 59.53, P; 9. Trent Sturgill, 62.95, P; 10. Jayden Bowman, 64.05, A.
800 — 3. Bryce Bedord, 2:18.33, P; 4. Preston Tyler, 2:21.83, DB; 6. Josh Castaneda, 2:32.34, DB; 7. Bryan Johnson, 2:35.50, P; 8. Jayden Bowman, 2:39.53, A.
1600 — 2. Bryce Bedord, 5:30.27, P; 6. Loren Lane, 6:12.17, A.
3200 — 3. Josh Castaneda, 13:18.26, DB; 4. Jared Boetticher, 13:27.27, P; 5. Loren Lane, 13:28.21, A.
110 hurdles — 2. Spencer Lehnerz, 18.96, P; 3. Jacob Feldmann, 20.62, DB; 5. Trey Stengrimson, 21.46, P; 6. Daniel Davis, 22.09, P.
300 hurdles — 1. Spencer Lehnerz, 41.97, P; 3. Guytanum Wakkinen, 47.32, DB; 4. Jaxson Parkinson, 47.91, P; 5. Gavin Sealey, 48.02, DB.
4x100 relay — 2. DB (John Baringer, Gavin Sealey, Guytanum Wakkinen, Kellan Doheny), 46.69; 5. Power (Deklin Bowman, Jaxson Parkinson, Trey Stengrimson, Spencer Lehnerz), 75.54.
4x400 relay — 2. Power (Bryce Bedord, Deklin Bowman, Daniel Davis, Rylan Bowman), 4:04.28; 3. DB (Josh Castaneda, Jacob Feldmann, Aidan Reeve, Preston Tyler), 4:16.7.
Shot put — 4. Kellan Doheny, 36-02.75, DB; 6.Tyler Ellsworth, 34-09.75, DB; 9. Aidan Reeve, 30-10.25, DB; 13. Jared Boetticher, 26-09.25, P; 16. Jackson Taylor, 23-05.50, P.
Discus — 2. Kellan Doheny, 111-09, DB; 3. Aidan Reeve, 108-01.50, DB; 8. Daniel Davis, 96-03.50, P; 9. Tyler Ellsworth, 92-08.50, DB; 13. Jared Boetticher, 79-03, P; 14. Loren Lane, 66-02, A; 15. Jackson Taylor, 65, P.
Javelin — 2. Jaxson Parkinson, 133-08.50, P; 3. Tyler Ellsworth, 132-10, DB; 7. Kellan Doheny, 111, DB; 14. Jared Boetticher, 87-06, P; 15. Aidan Reeve, 86-05.50, DB; 16. Daniel Davis, 85-02.50, P; 20. Rylan Bowman, 63-06, P.
High jump — 3. Tyler Ellsworth, 5-08, DB; 4. Jacob Feldmann, 5-06, DB; 10. Rylan Bowman, 5-00, P.
Pole vault — 2. Trey Stengrimson, 9-03, P.
Long jump — 4. Gavin Sealey, 18-07, DB; 7. John Baringer, 17-09.50, DB; 10. Wyatt Barrett, 16-06.50, A; 11. Oscar Martinez, 16-02, A; 13. Trent Sturgill, 15-05.50, P.
Triple jump — 4. Jacob Feldmann, 37-08, DB; 6. Kellan Doheny, 35-03.50, DB.
Girls results
Team scores — 1. Cascade 156, 2. Power 89, 3. Simms 86, 4. North Toole County (Sunburst) 83, 5. Augusta 53, 6. Dutton/Brady 22, 7. Valier 14.
100 — 4. Amara Bodkins, 15.20, P; 5. Kimi Baringer, 15.28, DB; 6. Natalie Vick, 15.40, P; 9. Gracie Hill, 15.64, A; 10. Cheyanne Castaneda, 15.84, DB.
200 — 4. Kimi Baringer, 31.14, DB; 6. Cheyanne Castaneda, 32.42, DB; 8. Alivia McCoy 32.68, A.
400 — 5. Amara Bodkins, 70.53, P; 6. Cheyanne Castaneda 73.21, DB.
800 — 5. Quinci Neuman, 3:05.76, P.
1600 — 3. Diana Valova, 6:30.07, A.
3200 — 4. Diana Valova, 13:58.33, A.
100 hurdles — 3. Baringer, 20.30, DB; 4. Alivia McCoy, 22.10, A.
300 hurdles — 2. Kimi Baringer, 55.61, DB; 4. Amara Bodkins, 56.67, P; 5. Alivia McCoy, 58.81, A.
4x100 relay — 3. Power (Amara Bodkins, Quinci Neuman, Natalie Vick, Allie Eaves), 59.02; 4. Augusta (Gracie Hill, Dayna Mills, Diana Valova, Alivia McCoy), 62.35.
4x400 relay — 2. Power (Quinci Neuman, Brodi Niebaum, Antonella De Rosa, Jordyn Stengrimson), 5:44.22.
Shot put — 1. Dayna Mills, 32-06, A; 3. Allie Eaves, 25-11.P; 4. Brodi Niebaum, 25-00.25, P; 5. Antonella De Rosa, 24-07.75, P; 6. Abigail Barrett, 24-05.50, A; 7. Jordyn Stengrimson, 23-01.25, P.
Discus — 1. Abigail Barrett, 100-01, A; 3. Dayna Mills, 78-02.50, A; 4.Brodi Niebaum, 71-04, P; 5. Allie Eaves, 71-01, P; 7. Jordyn Stengrimson, 62-07.50, P; 8. Gracie Hill, 56-09, A; 10. Antonella De Rosa, 53-08.50, P.
Javelin — 1. Allie Eaves, 101-01, P; 2. Jordyn Stengrimson, 79-11, P; 3. Brodi Niebaum, 78-06.50, P; 7. Kimi Baringer, 67-06, DB.
High jump — 5. Natalie Vick, 4-02, P.
Pole vault — 1. Amara Bodkins, 6-06, P; 2. Natalie Vick, 6-06, P.
Long jump — 5. Gracie Hill, 12-08.50, A.
Triple jump — 4. Gracie Hill, 27-10.50, A.
District 1B — May 14 Great Falls
Boys results
100 — 3. Miguel Perez, 12.25; 6. Myles Allen, 12.35; 7. Ryder Carper, 12.68.
200 — 7. Myles Allen, 24.84; 9. Miguel Perez, 25.35; 12. Owen Cartwright, 26.11.
400 — 3. Kayson Brown, 52.97; 6. Myles Allen, 54.29; 8. Cowen Kline, 56.76.
800 — 2. Michael Wambach, 2:15.38, 4. Kayson Brown, 2:18.92; 6. McCoy Banner, 2:23.58.
1600 — 5. Michael Wambach, 5:19.69; 9. McCoy Banner, 5:34.42.
3200 — 4. Michael Wambach, 11:32.27; 6. McCoy Banner, 11:50.99; 7. Jameson Crane, 13:05.13.
110 hurdles — 2. Daniel Faith, 18.38; 4. Cowen Kline, 19.39.
300 hurdles — 2. Kayson Brown, 42.82; 3. Daniel Faith, 44.03; 4. Cowen Kline, 44.74; 6. Ryder Carper, 45.95.
4x100 relay — 5. (Miguel Perez, Daniel Faith, Payton Swensen, Ryder Carper), 49.67.
4x400 relay — 2. (Daniel Faith, Miguel Perez, Cowen Kline, Payton Swensen), 3:44.25.
Shot put — 3. Isaac Lauver, 38-06.50; 5. Kaelob Flores, 37-03; 8. Blake Pearson, 34-09; 21. Cole Troy, 25-07.
Discus — 1. Kaelob Flores, 143-11.25; 4. Blake Pearson, 112-01.25; 14. Payton Swensen, 81-06.50; 15. Isaac Lauver, 81-02.
Javelin — 1. Kaelob Flores, 145-04; 9. Cole Troy, 111-01.50; 10. Owen Cartwright, 105-06.50; 12. Blake Pearson, 104-08.50; 20. Payton Swensen, 92-00.50.
High jump — 3. Kayson Brown, 5-10.
Long jump — 4. Miguel Perez, 19-09; 8. Myles Allen, 17-02; 13. Owen Cartwright, 15-09; 18. Payton Swensen, 14-08.
Triple jump — 3. Myles Allen, 36-08; 5. Ryder Carper, 35-03; 12. Daniel Faith, 29-05.
Girls results
100 — 3. Natalie Kolste,13.85.
200 — 4. Avery Pitcher, 29.51; 5. Natalie Kolste, 29.79.
400 — 3. Avery Pitcher, 1:04.58; 6. Brynn Kolste, 1:06.61; 8. Alexa Johnson, 1:11.07.
800 — 2. Avery Pitcher, 2:32.68; 4. Alexa Johnson, 2:51.98.
100 hurdles — 3. Guerna Becker, 18.69.
300 hurdles — 2. Guerna Becker, 52.37.
4x100 relay — 5. (Tori Jones, Avery Pitcher, Bostyn Pearson, Brynn Kolste), 1:00.86.
4x400 relay — 1. (Tori Jones, Avery Pitcher, Alexa Johnson, Brynn Kolste), 4:30.11.
Shot Put — 3. Bostyn Pearson, 30-00.25; 5. Tori Jones 29-02.25; 8. Kaylee Bouma, 27-02.25; 10. Kail Bouma, 26-02; 12. Robyn Mathison, 22-11.50.
Discus — 3. Bostyn Pearson, 85-06; 4. Bouma Kail, 81-11; 5. Kaylee Bouma, 78; 8. Tori Jones, 70-06; 10. Shaylee Grigsby, 68-08.50.
Javelin — 2. Kaylee Bouma, 103-00.50; 3. Kail Bouma,101-04; 9. Robyn Mathison, 77-09; 10. Tori Jones, 77-02.75; 17. Lili Purcell, 10.
High jump — 4. Shaylee Grigsby 4-06.
Long jump — 4. Guerna Becker, 14-06.50; 5. Brynn Kolste, 13-10.50; 6. Natalie Kolste, 13-08.50; 7. Shaylee Grigsby, 13-08; 13. Robyn Mathison, 10-01.50.
Triple jump — 2. Brynn Kolste, 31-03.75; 4. Natalie Kolste, 29-04.75; 7. Robyn Mathison, 24-06.