The Choteau Lions Club Pool ended its 2020 summer season on Aug. 14.
The COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 an odd year for the pool. At first, pool manager Dru Hanson wasn’t sure whether she and her staff would be able to open the pool at all, given the health restrictions on recreational businesses. After a few weeks of awaiting guidance from the state and federal lawmakers and developing a safety plan with the Teton County Health Department, the pool was able to open on June 20.
Even then, attendance at the pool remained pretty low on most days.
“Most of our regular lap swimmers still came, and those who didn’t come this year were elderly, so I understand why they may have wanted to continue to social distance,” Hanson said. “The rec swim was very low, too. Some days, we’d be open all day for just two kids. But I wanted to stay open to give those who wanted time an opportunity to swim.”
Concessions at the pool this season were limited to water and frozen popsicles, but even those didn’t garner much demand. The popsicles come in boxes of six. In a normal year, Hanson said she would often go through a couple boxes a day. By closing day on Aug. 14 this summer, she still was on her first box.
The low swimmer turnout wasn’t for lack of pool quality. The Choteau Lions Club pool also had several repairs and updates made to it this season. “This year, the pool looked the best it ever has,” Hanson said. “Pools have health to them. We made some adjustments with our chemicals, and some mornings I would just come out and look at it because it was just literally sparkling.”
The pool never reached its 50-people-on-deck limit, though it got close a couple of times. The Fourth of July holiday was very busy, and with so many out-of-state visitors coming to town, Hanson decided to close the pool for that holiday time to protect her staff.
The Choteau Lions Pool was also able to take advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program, a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act that allowed the pool to pay its staff for the days they weren’t able to open. “I’m very glad we were able to take care of our staff. That was important to me,” Hanson said.
Hanson thanks all the patrons of the pool — including those who bought swim passes even when they didn’t intend to swim or signed up for the Lions Club Trip-of-the-Month fundraiser — and said she has hope that next season will be more normal.
Raffle tickets for the Trip-of-the-Month fundraiser for the pool are still available by contacting any Choteau Lions Club member.