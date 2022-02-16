The Choteau High School girls and boys wrestling teams returned from the state All-Class tournament in Billings with three state medals.
Senior Carter Morgan, wrestling at 285 pounds, took fourth and scored 16 team points. Sophomore Percy Bechtold at 160 pounds took sixth and scored 11 team points and freshman Abby Zickefoose at 152 pounds took sixth and scored 11 team points.
The Choteau boys team placed 14th out of all Class B/C schools with 41.5 points. Also competing for the Bulldogs were freshman Nathan Gunderson at 120 pounds, who scored five team points; senior Jeffery Colesworthy at 138 points, who scored 6.5 team points; senior Jared Selander at 182 pounds, who scored three team points; and senior Jacob Major, wrestling at 205 pounds.
Choteau’s girls team finished in 38th among all classes with 15 points. Freshman Arionna Gomes scored four team points in the effort.
Head coach Sam Armstrong praised all four of his senior wrestlers for their hard work through a tough season and their effort at the state tournament. He said they all wrestled their hardest and left nothing on the mat.
His younger wrestlers, including three freshmen, also worked hard and they and the other younger wrestlers got a good taste of the level of competition at the state tournament, he said. They are already thinking about what they have to do during the off season to improve their skills and become stronger wrestlers in preparation for next year’s season.
Armstrong said Gomes and Zickefoose both improved all season. Gomes faced very tough competition in the girls 103-pound weight class, and fought hard for her two wins. She went 2-2 at the state meet.
Her fellow freshman wrestler, Zickefoose, went 2-3 at the state tournament, losing in the fifth-sixth match to Lexi Lunceford, Powell County High School. Placing as a freshman at the state tournament is no small feat, Armstrong said.
A Facebook post by another author captured Armstrong’s feelings about the state tournament. The quote, attributed to Mark Schwab, reads, “The worst that can happen isn’t that you lose. It’s the feelings you associate with a loss. You’ve felt them before and they passed. Ditch the protective survival approach and intentionally raise your energy level to one of enthusiasm and celebration. Competing is really a celebration.”
Gunderson, the only freshman boy on the team who could compete (Nick Morgan was injured early in the season), went 2-2 at the state tournament, missing placing by one match.
At 138 pounds, Colesworthy had hoped to finish his senior year with a medal at the state tournament but ran into the buzz saw that is the 138-pound weight class, arguably the toughest class at the tournament. Armstrong noted that the number-one ranked 138-pounder finished in sixth. He said Colesworthy, who was 2-2 at state, wrestled some of his best matches ever at state, and lost out to Kanon Branch of Cut Bank. “I’m very proud of his effort in the tournament,” Armstrong said.
Bechtold went into the state tournament unranked and finished with a 2-3 record in sixth, a big accomplishment for a sophomore. In his semifinal match, Bechtold lost to the eventual state champion, who was a senior. Armstrong said Bechtold improved with every match this season and has the potential to become a three-time state placer.
Selander at 182 pounds came into the tournament as the seventh-place wrestler from the West and immediately faced the number two wrestler from the East, losing a tough match. He then won by an injury forfeit and then lost by decision in the next round to finish 1-2.
Armstrong said Selander wrestled his best against tough competition. “Jared had probably the strongest weekend I’ve ever seen him compete,” the coach said. “All his effort was out there on the mats.”
At 205 pounds, Major, another senior, faced tough competition in his second weekend at that weight. All during the regular season, he wrestled in the heavyweight class, but he and Carter Morgan changed places for the divisional tournament. Major went 0-2 at the state tournament, but Armstrong said no one could take away the commitment and dedication Major gave this sport all four years of high school. This was Major’s first time competing at state.
At heavyweight, Carter Morgan had a great tournament, Armstrong said, winning his first two matches and then losing to Brock Hanford of Fort Benton in the semifinals. He came back to win his next match and then in the match for third-fourth, his old junior high nemesis, Jeremy Gallagher of Cut Bank, pinned him for the win. Armstrong noted this was the first time Carter had lost by a pin since his freshman year.
Armstrong and assistant coach Levi Guenzler thanked all the Choteau fans for their support during the season and said they had a great cheering section at the state tournament.
STATISTICS
State Class B/C tournament
Boys Top 10
1. Huntley Project, 192; 2. Cut Bank, 113; 3. Jefferson County, 112.5; 4. Glasgow, 100; 5. Circle, 86; 6. Three Forks/Ennis, 83.5; 7. Colstrip, 79.5; 8. Columbus/Absarokee/Park City, 74.5; 9. Thompson Falls, 61; and 10. Fort Benton, 51.
Choteau individual results
120 — Nathan Gunderson p. Aiden Black, Circle, 1:54; t. fall by Steven Schubarth, Simms, 0-15; won in sudden victory over Thomas King, Conrad, 6-4; p. by Guy Williams, Columbus/Absarokee/Park City, 2:35.
138 — Jeffery Colesworthy p. Kameron Reum. Poplar, 1:36; dec. by Tyler Niles, Shepherd, 4-7; t. fall Jack Cornwell, Glasgow, 17-2; p. by Kanon Branch, Cut Bank, 2:24.
160 — Percy Bechtold p. Remington DeSarro, Red Lodge, 1:07; p. Shane Reishus, Thompson Falls, 2:53; p. by Zach Valdez, Colstrip, 5:17; p. by Devon Nesbitt, Glasgow, 3:42; dec. by Zach Cox, Colstrip, 2-8.
182 — Jared Selander m. dec. by William Loveridge, Huntley Project, 2-12; won by forfeit over Wesley Banks, Lincoln County; dec. by Silas Acker, Superior/Alberton, 2-7.
205 — Jacob Major dec. by Chance Smith, Wolf Point, 4-5; p. by Damian Ort, Fort Benton, :56.
285 — Carter Morgan p. Malcolm Mann, Red Lodge, 1:41; dec. Leo Scafani, Whitehall/Harrison, 1-0; p. by Brock Hanford, Fort Benton, 3:17; p. Jeremy Gallagher, Cut Bank, :55; dec. by Jacob Berger, Poplar, 7-9.
Girls All-Class Top 10
1. Flathead, 205; 2. Billings Senior, 157; 3. Billings Skyview, 115.5; 4. Glacier, 90; 5. Poplar, 88; 6. Butte, 81; 7. Gallatin, 71; 8. Plains/Hot Springs, 69; 9. Belgrade, 65; 10. Ronan and Sidney, 64.
Choteau individual results
103 — Arionna Gomes, bye; p. by Harley Wade, Simms, 2:57; p. Desani Bewick, Thompson Falls, :32; dec. Anna Morrison, Flathead, 2-0; p. by Saellah Hugs, Ronan, 2:04.
152 — Abby Zickefoose p. Raylee Parker, Billings Senior, :43; p. J.J. Carter, Cut Bank, 1:13; p. by Lillian MacDonald, Plains/Hot Springs, 1:29; p. by Lexi Lunceford, Powell County, 1:22; p. by Kate Maxwell, Fergus County, 1:50.