Turnout for the Choteau American Legion rodeo on July 4 was only about half of what the rodeo usually draws, Legion Cmdr. and Rodeo Chairman Jerry Collins said on Monday.
He said the 100-degree temperature probably deterred some people from coming while the switch to a new online ticketing system may also have hindered sales.
Those who came were treated to a great rodeo, featuring the rough stock of the Jacobs Rodeo Livestock Co.
The 75th annual rodeo was held on both July 3 and 4. On July 3, there were “slack” competitions of both rough stock and timed events, starting at noon. The main event was on July 4 at 2 p.m. The Legion charged admission for the main event only, and had food and beverage concessions at both rodeo sections and for a mixer on July 3 at the rodeo grounds, where the Nick Crawford Band performed and community members mingled with Legion members.
Collins said the rodeo was down about 40 contestants compared to usual as a result of moving the slack from July 4 to July 3. He said the rodeo committee will look at that situation for next year and will try to change the slack here to later in the day so contestants can compete in Ennis in the morning and Choteau in the later afternoon.
Collins said having the events spread out over two days was more manageable because the crew got a break between the two events. Otherwise, he said, rodeo starts at 9 a.m. and runs to 8 at night, giving the crew a very long day.
He said he did not have final figures yet on food and beer sales but thinks the Legion did well on the concessions.
For next year, he said, the committee will also look at the online ticketing system and see whether any wrinkles can be ironed out. The Legion wants to upgrade the electrical and Internet connects at the rodeo grounds to include the ticket office so that an online system will work better for rodeo fans.
The top winning cowboys and cowgirls in each event were: Brice Patterson of Bozeman winning $775.03 in bareback with a score of 81; Kain Stroh of Dickinson, N.D., winning $1,014.73 in saddle bronc with a score of 75; Wynn Wells of Browning winning $1,086.64 in bull riding; Timmy Sparing of Helena winning $631.68 in steer wrestling with a time of 5 second; J. Billingsley of Glasgow winning $747.86 in calf roping with a time of 11.3 seconds; Donny Guardipee and Caleb Guardipee of Cut Bank winning $680.75 in team roping with a time of 7.5; Hailey Garrison of Glen winning $997.15 in barrel racing with a time of 17.69 seconds; Kenna McNeill of Polson winning $686.95 in breakaway roping with a time of 2.8; Mesa Radue of Belgrade winning $192 in junior barrel racing with a time of 18.37; and Mitch Detton of Great Falls winning $211.20 in junior breakaway roping with a time of 3.4 seconds.
RESULTS
Bareback — 1. Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 81, $775.03; 2. Kaleb Norstrom, East Helena, 89, $592.67; 3. Will Norstrom, East Helena, 75, $455.90; 4. Rowdy Pranston, Moorcroft, 70, $296.34; 5. Bucky McAlpine, Anaconda, 66, $159.57.
Saddle bronc — 1. Kain Stroh, Dickinson, 75, $1,014.73; 2. Andrew Evjene, Two Dot, 72, $775.97; 3. Cody R. Miller, Dillon, 71, $596.90; 4. Gavin Nelson, Wibaux, 67, $387.99; 5. Bailey Bench, West Yellowstone, 66, $208.92.
Bull riding — 1. Wynn Wells, Browning, 83, $1,086.64; 2. Kobe Whitford, Cut Bank, 81, $830.96; 3. and 4. Bucky McAlpine, Anaconda, and Andrew Smith, Shawmut, 77, $527.34; 5. Levi Wagner, Three Forks, 69, $223.72.
Steer wrestling — 1. Timmy Sparing, Helena, 5.0, $631.68; 2. and 3. Tyler Houle, Polson, and Taten Erickson, Hobson, $394.80; 4. Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 8.1, $157.92.
Calf roping — 1. J. Billingsley, Glasgow, 11.3, $747.86; 2. Sam Levine, Wolf Creek, 11.4, $571.90; 3. and 4. Roan Burrows, Miles City, and Nathan Ruth, Big Timber, 12.8, $362.93; 5. Delon Parker, Two Dot, 15.8, $153.97.
Team roping — 1. Donny Guardipee and Caleb Guardipee, Cut Bank, 7.5, $680.75; 2. Brice Patterson and Cole Patterson, Dillon, 9.7, $520.57; 3. Dustin Datisman and Josh Harris, Bozeman, 10.8, $400.44; 5. (tie) Jade Nystrom and Dennis Barta, Havre, and Kevin Peterson and Dalton Tamcke, Dillon, 13.5, $70.07.
Barrel racing — 1. Hailey Garrison, Glen, 17.69, $997.15; 2. Olivia Grimsley, Power, 17.78, $762.53; 3. Brooke Wilson, Helena, 17.89, $586.56; 4. and 5. Chalee Harms, Miles City, and Kenna McNeill, Polson, 17.97, $293.28.
Breakaway roping — 1. Kenna McNeill, Polson, 2.8, $686.95; 2. Brooklin Baukol, Clyde Park, 3.5, $568.51; 3. Bella Fossum, Billings, 3.7, $450.07; 4. and 5. Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, and Meghan McGinley, Bozeman, 4.0, $272.41; 6. Milee Daily, Pray, 4.2, $118.44.
Junior barrel racing — 1. Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 18.37, $192; 2. Brooke Billingsley, Glasgow, 18.49, $144; 3. Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 18.50, $96; 4. Shaylee Broere, Dell, 18.66, $48.
Junior breakaway roping — 1. Mitch Detton, Great Falls, 3.4, $211.20; 2. Shaylee Berg, Stanford, 3.5, $158.40; 3. Mesa Radue, Belgrade, 3.9, $105.60; 4. Payton Levine, Wolf Creek, 12.7, $52.80.