The Choteau American Legion will present its 75th annual rodeo — one of the best in Montana — on Sunday, July 4, starting at 2 p.m. at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds.
“Thanks to all the community members who stood beside us last year and helped us through the year,” Legion Cmdr. Jerry Collins said on Monday. “We hope to give them a good show this year.”
Last year’s rodeo was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with cases showing up in Teton County in late June.
Rodeo producer Dick Lyman of Jacobs Livestock Rodeo Co. from Vaughn says the Choteau rodeo, sanctioned by the Northern Rodeo Association, draws the some of the best cowboys and cowgirls from throughout the region. There are eight or nine rodeos held on the 4th of July in Montana and in many others in northwest so competition for the top cowboys and cowgirls is always sharp.
Lyman said the Choteau rodeo has drawn as many as 420 contestants in the past and usually draws around 300 cowboys and cowgirls to compete in the rodeo which offers added-money wins for top competitors.
He said turnout at the Conrad and Gardiner rodeos earlier this year was good, coming off the 2020 pandemic year. “Everybody is just excited to be able to go again,” he said.
Collins said it remains to be seen whether a scheduling change this year will affect the number of contestants in the rodeo. In a break from tradition, the Legion will hold slack on Saturday, July 3, starting at noon and expected to run for several hours. This could affect turnout as many cowboys and cowgirls are already planning to compete in a rodeo on July 3 at Ennis.
There is no admission for slack and there will be both timed events and rough stock action. A concessions stand and beer garden will both be open.
Lyman said, “We hope people will come both days and see what we have going on.”
After slack, the gates will open at 6 p.m. for people ages 21 and older to attend a rodeo mixer. This event is free and there will continue to be concessions and beer sales while Legion members mingle with those attending. At 7 p.m. the Nick Crawford Band will start playing in the arena and the event will last until 12 p.m.
The main event of the rodeo will start at 2 p.m. on July 4. The American Legion Auxiliary’s concessions stand will be open, serving burgers, cold water and pop, candy and more. The Choteau Wrestling Club will be staffing two beer gardens with a variety of alcoholic beverages for sale.
One of the pulls of the Choteau rodeo is that the American Legion adds extra cash to the pot, bumping up the rodeo’s payouts to the top cowboys and cowgirls. “It’s one of the highest paying NRA rodeos that there is,” Lyman said.
Collins said the Choteau rodeo has received a donation from the NRA of $1,000 to add to the prizes and locally has received support from sponsors to add $1,925 for the rough stock events, $775 for the timed events and $175 for the two junior events. Winners will also receive commemorative 75th anniversary belt buckles.
As always, Lyman is bringing tough, seasoned rodeo stock to vie against the cowboys and cowgirls.
Some of the stock coming to Choteau were in the NRA Finals, he said. His crew is working with 20 new horses and have got about half of them bucking really well now and there are six fresh bulls that have had only a few riders in the past couple of rodeos.
Collins said, “They’ve got some award-winning bucking horses. They’ve got some bulls that are just rank. They are going to be fun to watch.” All the stock that Jacobs brings is top-notch, he said.
Lyman said he always enjoys working with the Choteau American Legion and thinks this year’s rodeo will live up to the organization’s high standards.
“We’re looking forward to being able to come to Choteau and putting a pretty good show together for everybody,” Lyman said.
Tickets are available from Front Range Supply (406-564-3239) in Choteau, online on the Choteau American Legion Rodeo Facebook Page and at northernrodeo.rodeoticket.com. and will also be sold at the gate on July 4. Admission is $17 for all ages for grandstand reserved seats. For general admission, the cost is $13 for everyone 13 and older and $8 for children 12 and younger.
Collins is serving as the rodeo chairman for the second year. Other rodeo standing committees are led by Sons of the American Legion Cmdr. Aaron Leys and Legion Auxiliary President Betsy Styren.
The Choteau Swim Team sold advertisements for the rodeo program and Front Range Supply is handling ticket sales.
Collins on Monday encouraged community members to come out and support the rodeo, which benefits the community through the Legion’s contributions to local charities and organizations.
The Legion and Sons members say said the Legion would not be able to offer such great cash prizes for the top placers without the generous support of the area businesses that purchase sponsorships. This year, 52 businesses and individuals have donated sponsorships. Those dollars from the advertising sponsorships not only help pay the costs of producing the rodeo but also help with other Legion-supported programs that benefit local veterans and charities such as the Backpack Buddies food program in Choteau Elementary School, the annual Boys State delegates, Canine Care Montana, which trains service dogs for veterans, and the Choteau Lions Swimming Pool, among others.
As always, the Legion family has been working hard to continue ongoing repairs and renovations at the rodeo grounds. Collins said the members have installed new panels in the pasture area around the rodeo grounds to provide space for additional stock. The organization is planning to upgrade the electricity service at the rodeo grounds in the next year or two.
Events at this year’s rodeo will include bull riding, bucking bronc riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, team roping, break-away roping, tie-down roping and barrel racing for adult competitors and barrel racing and break-away roping for junior competitors. The action will also be shown on a “big screen” that will give “instant replays” of rodeo events.
Collins, a popular auctioneer who owns and operates Collins Auction Service, will be the announcer for the Choteau rodeo. “That is going to be fun. We did Whoop Up and were down at Gardiner a couple of weeks ago. This will be the third one for Jacobs Rodeo,” he said.
Other rodeo personnel include Shane Moran and Michael Beattie, pickup men; funnyman Ben James; bullfighters Chance Smith and Chris Corpan; timers Darcy Beattie and Betsy Moran; Britney Corder, secretary; and judges Jim Duval and Jason Netwig.
The Choteau Community Band will perform in the stands for rodeo fans on July 4 from 1 p.m. until the opening ceremonies start at 2 p.m.