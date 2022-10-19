The Choteau High School varsity volleyball team split over the weekend, defeating Cut Bank and losing a five-set match to Broadwater County High School at home.
This week the Choteau girls will play their last matches of the regular season, hosting Conrad on Saturday for senior night. The team will honor senior players Ada Bieler, Ella Peach, Asia Bouma, Ceanna Leys, Aly Wood and Maili Miller.
The Choteau C squad will play Great Falls Central Catholic High School at 2 p.m. Fifteen minutes after that match concludes, the Choteau and Conrad junior varsity squads will play, and 20 minutes after that match ends, the Choteau and Conrad varsity squads will play.
The Choteau girls remain undefeated in District 1B play with a 9-0 record and, going into this week’s final matches, they are a cinch to win the conference title and go into the District 1B tournament in Choteau on Oct. 28 and 29 as the first-place seed.
The Choteau girls are 11-3 overall, with their losses to Manhattan Christian, the Class C defending state champs, and the hard-hitting Broadwater County girls.
In practice this week, Coach Ann Funk said the girls will work hard on their offense, aiming to build confidence and consistency and put Tessa Brownell, Lily Heiberg, Ainsley DeBruycker and Ceanna Leys in position to come up with big offensive plays with Asia Bouma and Ada Bieler.
Building great communication and confidence between Choteau’s setters, Peach and Brownell, and the hitters will be crucial for the post-season, Funk said.
Last week, Choteau’s varsity girls defeated Cut Bank in straight sets, 27-25, 25-13, 25-20. The Choteau C squad defeated Cut Bank, 25-10, 25-9, 20-19 and the JV girls won, 25-22, 25-14, 15-11.
Coach Funk said the Cut Bank girls played Choteau very well in the first set, which went into extra points, but Choteau adjusted and controlled the second and third sets in the conference win.
At home on Saturday afternoon, the Choteau C squad defeated Broadwater’s C squad, 25-21, 25-13, 15-8, and the Choteau JV girls also won, 25-23, 25-21, 15-12.
Choteau’s varsity team lost in five sets, 21-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-23, 7-15.
The Lady Bulldogs opened with a loss in the first set but took an early lead in the second set and finished it out, 25-20, for the win, tying the match. Choteau fell behind early in the third set and couldn’t build enough momentum to come back as Broadwater won, 25-13. In the fourth set, the girls battled point-for-point, with Broadwater leading by a point much of the set. At 20-23, Choteau earned sideout and rallied for a comeback win, 25-23, scoring five unanswered points on a couple of kills, a hitting error and an unreturned serve, tying the match again.
In the tie-breaking fifth set, Broadwater jumped out to an early lead and parlayed hard hitting and effective blocking into a 15-7 win to take the match. While Choteau lost this match, they did show improvement from the first time they played Broadwater, when they lost in straight sets.
The CHS girls did a much better job putting up blocks to keep Broadwater from pounding down kills and of digging up attacks that got through the block. Overall, Choteau’s floor coverage looked good as the back row players and libero Aly Wood did a nice job of digging up Broadwater balls.
Coach Funk noted that senior Maili Miller led the team in digs for the first time in her varsity career, and said both she and Wood did a great job of covering the back court.
“The girls played hard. they really did,” she said. “They just did so many good things. It was a good match. The kids stepped up in all areas and played a great match.”
What a difference a week can make. After losing in straight sets to Broadwater on Oct. 8, the Choteau girls worked hard on their defense all week in practice, focusing on putting up effective blocks and covering the floor.
Funk said Brownell, Heiberg and DeBruycker all stepped up their defensive play at the net along with Bieler and Bouma. They did a great job of executing their blocks and out blocked Broadwater, 14 to 9.
Overall, Funk said, even though the Choteau girls lost the match, they showed how much they can improve in a week and will continue to improve through this weekend’s play and on into the tournament season.
Choteau will be home for both the District 1B tournament, Oct. 28 and 29, and the Northern B Divisional tournament Nov. 3-5.
STATISTICS
Choteau def. Cut Bank,
27-25, 25-13, 25-20
Choteau leaders — Aces 2 (Ada Bieler, Ella Peach); blocks 8 (Asia Bouma 4); assists 23 (Tessa Brownell 11); digs 49 (Ada Bieler 12); kills 31 (Brownell 8, Bieler 8).
Cut Bank leaders — Unavailable.
Broadwater def. Choteau,
25-21, 20-25, 25-14, 23-25, 15-7
Choteau leaders — Aces 2 (Asia Bouma, Ella Peach; blocks 14 (Bouma 5, Lily Heiberg 3); assists 31 (Peach 20); digs 103 (Maili Miller 24, Ada Bieler 19); kills 43 (Bieler 21, Bouma 16).
Broadwater leaders — Aces 4 (Trinity Wilson 2); blocks 9 (Havyn Vandenacre 4); assists 49 (Emily Bird 47); digs 103 (Alleigh Burdick 27, Luci Horne 19, Wilson 18); kills 54 (Wilson 23, Cassidy Flynn 7, Sienna Everett 7) .