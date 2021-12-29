The Choteau High School girls basketball team went into the Christmas break with a 3-3 record, winning their first conference game of the season in a close victory over Conrad, 57-54.
The girls will see conference action again on Jan. 7, when they will travel to Shelby, and will be at home on Jan. 8 to host Cut Bank.
Last week, the Choteau girls traveled to Conrad on Dec. 21 and faced a scrappy team, led by Brae Eneboe who scored 34 points in the Cowgirls’ loss to Choteau.
The CHS varsity girls effectively executed their offensive and defensive assignments in the first half of the game, keeping Eneboe in check and getting their shots to drop. They led, 27-17 at halftime.
Conrad High made adjustments in the second half and Choteau’s Sadie Grove and Maili Miller both got into foul trouble in the third quarter. Conrad outscored Choteau, 16-11, in the third quarter and the score was Choteau 38, Conrad 33 going into the final quarter. Conrad continued to shoot well, and the Choteau girls worked to contain Eneboe and find their own open shots.
With just 2:10 on the clock, the score was tied, 50-50. Choteau scored two quick baskets to lead, 54-52, and with :25 on the clock, Emma Gunderson went to the line and sank her free-throw to give Choteau the 55-54 lead. With :06.9 on the clock, Grove was fouled on a shot attempt and went to the line, acing both of her free-throws to give Choteau the 57-54 win as the clock ran out. Grove made nine of 10 free-throws in the game.
Coach Matt Cornelius said this was the game the girls focused on in their short week because it was a conference tilt and those are the games the girls have to win.
He said the girls “started off a little sputtery” but they found their groove in the second quarter, when they outscored Conrad, 20-9. Starting the second half, they ran into some foul trouble, he said, and Conrad took advantage of that and roared back.
“I’m really, really happy with how our girls battled through adversity,” Cornelius said. They continued to work hard, stayed in the game and came up with the win despite Conrad’s big rally. He said he was proud of the girls and happy with their first conference win with him as their coach.
The girls are now 1-0 in conference and are looking forward to more conference games.
The girls closed out their action in 2021 with a nonconference home game against Jefferson County High School from Boulder. The JCHS Panthers were at that time the No. 1-ranked Class B girls basketball team in the state.
The Panthers showed their strengths against Choteau, defeating the CHS girls, 76-39. Cornelius said he was happy with the effort the girls put into the game, but the Panthers just out-played them. The Jefferson girls landed 11 three-pointers, making more than 50% of their long shots, and did well with their inside game, too.
The Choteau girls only made one of 15 three-pointers and, faced with a big height disadvantage, needed those outside shots to stay in the game. Despite the final score, though, the Choteau girls worked hard throughout the game and the score was not indicative of the level of competition, Cornelius said.
He said Miller, who plays post for Choteau, did a good job guarding Jefferson’s posts in the game. Her defense kept the score closer than it would have been and she played exceptionally well, he said.
Like Miller, all the girls on the team are really starting to embrace a “defensive mentality” that will come into play in the post-season, he said.
Cornelius and assistant coach Laura Heinz gave the girls five days off of practice and then brought them back into the gym on Dec. 28 to resume practice and prepare for the conference games next week.
Choteau’s junior varsity girls are continuing to work hard and are improving every week, though they have not yet won a game, Cornelius said. At the junior varsity level, he said, winning is not the most important thing: learning the game, playing with intensity and improving is what he values and that’s what the JV squad is doing. “We’re happy with their intensity and their positive, hard-working attitudes,” he said.
STATISTICS
Choteau 7-20-11-19 — 57
Conrad 8-9-16-21 — 54
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 7 6/10 20, Maili Miller 2 0/0 4, Ada Bieler 4 4/7 13, Ainsley DeBruycker 1 2/2 4, Sadie Grove 2 9/10 13, Kylie Kovatch 1 0/0 3. Totals: 18 19/29.
Conrad — Cierra Kulpas 2 0/0 6, Brae Eneboe 13 7/8 34, Zoey Pogreba 1 0/0 2, Taylor E. 2 1/2 5, Tala Eneboe 2 3/9 7. Totals: 20 11/19.
Total fouls: Choteau 15, Conrad 21. Fouled out: Aubery Taylor. Technical fouls: Coach Matt Cornelius. Three-point goals: Bieler, Kovatch, Kulpas 2, B. Eneboe.
Choteau 10-8-12-9 — 39
Jefferson 20-23-12-21 — 76
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 4 3/4 12, Maili Miller 2 0/1 4, Ada Bieler 3 6/6 14, Zoey Tobar 1 0/0 2, Sadie Grove 2 3/4 7. Totals: 12 12/15.
Jefferson — Emma McCauley 1 0/0 2, Dakota Edmisten 3 0/0 6, Rachel VanBlaricom 5 0/0 11, Austie May 2 2/2 6, MacKenzie Layng 4 0/0 10, Brynna Wolfe 2 0/0 6, Arena Faler 3 1/2 7, Izzy Morris 2 0/0 5, Cia Stuber 8 2/3 23. Totals: 30 5/7.
Total fouls: Choteau 13, Jefferson 10. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Gunderson, VanBlaricom, Layng 2, Wolfe 2, Morris, Stuber 5.