The Choteau High School volleyball teams will be on the road this week, traveling to play Cut Bank on Oct. 8 and to host the Broadwater County High School Bulldogs on Oct. 10.
The Choteau girls improved to 7-0 in conference, winning a 3-1 match over Fairfield at home for Homecoming. The CHS varsity girls are 10-1 overall, with their only loss this season to Manhattan Christian, the defending Class C state champion.
CHS Coach Ann Funk on Sunday said she is thankful that all of her players are healthy and uninjured and that she appreciates how well the Choteau parents, fans and students are complying with COVID-19 rules, passed down from the Montana High School Association. The Choteau community is working hard to be safe and to make sure that the volleyball season continues, Funk said.
This week in practice, the Choteau girls will continue to work on serving, serve-received, offensive schemes and will pay particular attention to their defensive work. Funk said she is working with the girls to improve their blocking at the net and to help them learn how to anticipate where balls will come if the front line players slow a kill attempt down but it still comes over onto Choteau’s side of the net.
Blocking is one of the hardest skills for volleyball players and is even more challenging for a team like Choteau that is undersized with no 6-foot players and only a few taller than 5-foot-8. Funk said part of the girls’ floor coverage on defense needs to include better communication on the front line players’ defensive jobs and the back-row players’ duties on defense. Funk said her squad won’t be able to stop every ball that an opponent puts over the net, but she wants her girls to learn to defend every ball, in hopes that they will be able to play that ball up and score points on each of them, rather than having to lob a free ball over to keep the ball in play.
Funk said the Fairfield Lady Eagles gave Choteau a great match, filled with lots of energy, big hits, long rallies and some great blocks. “Fairfield played us very well,” she said.
Choteau and Fairfield played point-for-point in the first set, going into extra points as Fairfield’s girls came up with some big kills to win, 29-27. In the second set, the score went back and forth and was tied at 19-19. Choteau earned sideout and took the lead, 20-19, on a Fairfield service error, and Ada Bieler, Choteau’s middle hitter, rotated back to serve and served out the set. Choteau scored on a net call against Fairfield, two kills by Emma Gunderson, two by Ellie Lee and a shank off of Bieler’s serve to win, 25-19.
In the third set, the momentum subtly shifted to Choteau’s side of the court. The Choteau girls took the lead, 5-0, before Fairfield started to click again, and the Lady Eagles tied the set more than eight times and then took the lead, 20-19, on a big kill to the back court.
Funk called a timeout and on the next play, Ellie Lee crushed a kill to give Choteau the serve at 20-20. With Bieler back to serve, the girls scored on another big Lee kill and a Fairfield hitting error to go up, 22-20.
Fairfield put up the next point with a big kill but Lee got the serve back with a block, giving Choteau the lead, 23-21. Gunderson rotated back to serve and scored on one of her own kills, making it 24-21. Choteau scored one more point on a kill by Kyler Bake and then Gunderson put the set away with a ripping cross-court kill to give Choteau the win, 25-22.
The Choteau girls again jumped out to an early lead in the fourth set, up 6-1 at one point and never really let Fairfield back in. With Soren Cummings serving, Choteau scored on two hitting errors, a block by Gunderson and Taylor Asselstine and a kill by Abby McCollom to lead, 11-3. Fairfield scored again several times, but never took the lead. Choteau took the serve on an out-of-bounds block, and, leading 20-9, scored on two aces by Christine Funk, a hitting error and a block by Lee to lead, 24-9. Fairfield scored its last point on a Choteau service error before the set and match ended on a block by Asselstine, giving the Choteau girls the 25-10 win.
Coach Funk said the Choteau and Fairfield teams are the most experienced in the District 1B this year, and meetings between the two teams are always very competitive.
STATISTICS
Choteau def. Fairfield,
27-29, 25-19, 25-22, 25-10
Choteau leaders — Aces 10 (Christine Funk 4, Ada Bieler 3); blocks 15 (Ellie Lee 7, Ada Bieler 2, Funk 2); assists 26 (Funk 25, Emma Gunderson 1); digs 65 (Abby McCollom 13, Gunderson 12, Anna Stutz 12); kills 46 (Gunderson 14, Lee 12).
Fairfield leaders — Aces 4 (Kyler Bake 2); blocks 9 (Bake 6); assists 26 (Bake 12); digs 16 (Madison Rosenbaum 6); kills 28 (Olivia Copenhaver 8, Bake 7).