Come sun, rain, wind or snow the Choteau High School tennis players will take to the courts Friday and Saturday, May 14 and 15, for their divisional tournament in Cut Bank.
“It comes down to this weekend,” said head voach Carla May. “It doesn’t matter what the weather is like; the tournament must go.”
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the team has experienced all kinds of weather conditions throughout the season, playing both outdoors and indoors and from early morning to late at night. “As hard as it is to believe, we haven’t had to cancel any matches this year, and we have only had to move practice inside to do conditioning due to weather a couple times,” she said. “This has been great preparation for post season play.”
Weather will be one thing facing the players; the other will be tough competition. “It will be a tough tournament with excellent players and top-notch coaches,” May said.
For the girls, four singles players and three doubles teams will advance to state. On the boys side, six singles players and four doubles teams advance. The state tournament will be held May 21-22 in Missoula.
Single players for the Bulldogs are Katie Major, Ella Peach and Ainsley DeBruycker for the girls, and Matthew Haas and Aidan Schuh for the boys. Choteau’s girls doubles players are Christine Funk and Soren Cummings.
Major, Funk and Cummings all have state competition experience.
During practice this week, Coach May said they will continue to focus on the fundamentals of the game. “We have given the players the tools they need,” May said. “They will need to find the balance between the physical and mind set needed going into their matches to be successful.”
Play starts both days at 9 a.m. on the four courts in Cut Bank.
May said the training the team received last weekend in Great Falls and the matches they played were just what they needed heading into tournament play. Hosted by Simms, the pros at the Meadowlark Country Club gave the players from Simms, Fort Bank, Darby and Choteau a nice reminder of aspects of the game. The matches that followed allowed the players to work on some of those concepts.
“Our kids performed well in Great Falls,” May said.
May thanked her first-year assistant coach, Bre Lobdell, saying she has jumped right in and brings her knowledge as a junior high coach to the table too. “She has been great for the team,” May said.
May also thanked community members who have volunteered their time. “It is great to have so many interested in the kids and the program,” she said.
STATISTICS
Choteau v. Simms/Fort Benton
Girls singles:
Peach — def. by Haylee Hayne, 5-7 3-6; def. Hayne (Simms), 7-6 6-3.
Major — def. by Laura Zutska, 3-6 26; def. Hayne (Simms), 7-6, 6-3.
DeBruycker — def. Baley Merman, 6-4, 4-3; def. Liana Santos, 6-3 2-4.
Boys singles:
Haas — def. Trevor Bailey (Darby), 6-4 3-6 6-4; def. by Lily Camphouse, 4-6, 4-6.
— Schuh tied with Hailee Wang (Fort Benton), 5-5.
Girls doubles:
Funk/Cummings — def. Kierah Kriedeman/Taylie Sawyer, 6-3 6-2; def. Hadley Cook/Rainie Halko, 6-2, 5-2; and def. Sammie Vieulleux/Ashlee Wang, 6-2, 6-2.
Peach/Major — def. Alex Baranko/Nine Okes, 6-3 3-2.
Boys singles: Haas def. Trevor Bailey, 6-4 3-6 6-4.