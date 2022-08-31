The Choteau High School varsity volleyball team took third place in the Choteau Pre-season Tournament Aug. 26 and 27 and will start the regular season this week with matches in Fairfield and Rocky Boy.
Broadwater County High School from Townsend took first place in the tournament, defeating Manhattan Christian (the Class C defending state champion) in the championship match. Choteau defeated Three Forks in the match for third-fourth and Florence-Carlton played Bigfork in the match for fifth-six.
The Choteau varsity squad got in 26 sets of volleyball in the abbreviated tournament format, where teams played two sets to 21 in each match. Choteau’s junior varsity and C squads played in a scramble format on Aug. 25, getting in lots of volleyball and gaining experience.
Coach Ann Funk said she saw consistent improvement in the varsity squad during the tournament and said they played their best in the last three sets of the tournament.
She thanked all the students, parents and community volunteers who helped put on the tournament in Choteau last week and said she hopes everyone will be able to come out and cheer her young team on as they improve through the season.
Funk has 17 high school girls out for volleyball and eight eighth graders signed up for a trial that ended last weekend.
Funk on Monday said seven of the eight eighth graders will sign paperwork this week to play with the high school program for the rest of the season. The paperwork requires them to keep their grades up, to give priority to junior high (tennis and or girls basketball) practices and games, and to commit to play junior high volleyball in the spring.
Those staying with the high school program are Natalie Hodgskiss, Ava Gunderson, Claire Long, Addi Christensen, Zabrielle Merja, Aubrey Fife and Lucy Armstrong.
Three girls — high schoolers Asia Bouma, a hitter, and Olivia Lightner a setter/middle and eighth-grader Natalie Hodgskiss — did not have 10 practices in and were unable to compete in the Preseason Tournament but will all be able to compete this weekend.
With the addition of those three, and looking at what worked and did not work, in last week’s play, Funk said she and assistant coach Carla May are adjusting positions and rotations. In practice this week, they will work on getting the girls accustomed to the new rotations, communication among the girls on the court and the staples of serve-receive and serving. “My belief is the offense will come as long as we can serve and pass,” Funk said.
She is still fine-tuning positions but knows that she will play two setters this year, Ella Peach and Tessa Brownell, and Ada Bieler will return as a hitter who rotates all the way around the court.
Choteau will travel to Fairfield on Thursday to play C squad, junior varsity and varsity matches. The C squad will start at 4:15 p.m. and subsequent matches will start 20 minutes after the previous match ends.
Choteau will only play junior varsity and varsity on the road against Rocky Boy. In a time change from the original sports calendar, Choteau’s JV squad will start playing at 5 p.m. and the varsity squad will follow.
Coach Funk said Fairfield has a very nice, athletic, dynamic volleyball team and she expects a very competitive match. Rocky Boy has continued to improve its volleyball program over the years as well.