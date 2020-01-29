The Choteau High School Lady Bulldogs will be at home on Jan. 31 to play Conrad and will be on the road Feb. 1 at Boulder.
The CHS girls are now 4-8 overall and 2-5 in District 1B play. On Jan. 31, the junior varsity squad will play at 3 p.m. and the varsity at 6 p.m. On Feb. 1, the junior varsity game will be at 1 p.m. and the varsity game at 4 p.m.
Coach Carissa Jenkins on Monday said the varsity girls are doing a really good job of playing as a team, but they need to play aggressively on offense and defense right from the start of each game and to play consistently.
In recent games, she has seen the girls come out and play lethargically in the first half and then warm up and work really hard in the second half to get back into games.
As they face Conrad for the second time this season, Jenkins wants to see the girls avenge an earlier loss with up-tempo aggressive play. “This game I just want them to come out aggressive and to have that mentality to win,” she said.
She said the girls played their best game of the season so far against Boulder at home in early January, and she wants them to repeat that performance on the road.
In last week’s close loss to Great Falls Central, the Choteau girls trailed early, falling behind, 5-14, at 17-20 the end of the first half. They got better offensive production in the third quarter, outscoring GFCC 18-14 to lead, 35-34, at the start of the fourth quarter.
In the final stanza, the two teams battled point for point, but Choteau was down by seven late in the fourth. With only about a minute remaining, Choteau went on a run. Christine Funk hit a layup and was fouled. She missed, but Emma Gunderson stole the inbound pass and made a layup to cut the lead to five. Choteau stole the next inbound pass and scored another two pointer and the next time GFCC inbounded, they turned the ball over and Ada Bieler made a three-pointer to tie the game, 49-49, with :02 left on the clock.
GFCC inbounded the ball and passed to their lead shooter who turned and made a two-pointer for the win.
Bieler, a freshman, led Choteau in points with 14 and the girls made 45% of their free-throws.
In the game against Townsend, the Choteau girls came away with a 42-41 win to avenge a loss to the Broadwater County High School team early in the season, when they played without starters Funk and Abby McCollom and sub Samara DeBruycker.
This game was a low-scoring defensive battle. Choteau led, 8-3, at the end of the first quarter and was up, 24-15, at halftime, but Townsend went on a third-quarter run, putting up 14 points to Choteau’s five to tie the game, 29-29, at the start of the fourth quarter.
The game was a fight for every point. With 2:09 on the clock Gunderson made two free-throws to put Choteau up, 38-35. Neither team scored again until just :50 was left, when Gunderson made another free-throw to put Choteau up 39-35. Townsend’s Peyton Vogl sunk a three-pointer and the score was Choteau 39, Townsend 38 with :24 left. Choteau got possession on a held ball and Townsend fouled Nicole Krone, who made one of two free-throws, then grabbed her own rebound and was fouled again as she tried to shoot. She made the next two free-throws to give Choteau a 42-38 lead with about :13 left.
Townsend inbounded under Choteau’s basket, drove down the court and Vogl made another big three, to make the score Choteau 42, Townsend 41. Choteau inbounded the ball with :03.7 left on the clock and Gunderson held the ball for two seconds while the clock ran out.
Funk led the Choteau girls in scoring with 16 points, and the girls made 20 out of 29 free-throws for a 69% success rate.
STATISTICS
Choteau 5-12-18-14 — 49
GFCC 14-6-14-17 — 51
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 3 2/4 8, Christine Funk 2 2/7 6, Jessie Henderson 2 0/0 5, Samara DeBruycker 2 1/2 5, Abby McCollom 1 2/2 4, Ada Bieler 6 0/0 14, Nicole Krone 1 1/2 3, Savannah Durocher 1 2/5 4. Totals: 18 10/22.
GFCC — Saveya Hicks 6 6/15 18, Michaela Hauk 2 0/0 6, Mari Anderson 2 0/0 5, Grace Madill 5 5/10 15, MacKenzy Leray 3 1/2 7. Totals: 18 12/27.
Fouls: Choteau 19, GFCC 16. Fouled out: McCollom, Hicks. Three-point goals: Henderson, Bieler 2, Hauk 2, Anderson.
Choteau 8-16-5-13 — 42
Townsend 3-12-14-12 — 41
Choteau — Emma Gunderson 1 7/11 9, Christine Funk 3 7/10 16, Abby McCollom 0 2/2 2, Ada Bieler 2 0/0 5, Nicole Krone 3 4/6 10. Totals: 9 20/29.
Townsend — Taylor Noyes 5 0/0 13, Anna Berg 1 0/2 3, Peyton Vogl 3 0/0 7, Kennedy Vogl 3 0/0 6, Kadyn Braatan 1 1/2 3, Sterling Owens 1 7/9 9. Totals: 14 8/13.
Fouls: Choteau 12, Townsend 16. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Funk 3, Bieler, Noyes 3, Berg, P. Vogl.