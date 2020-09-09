The Choteau High School football team will play at home on Sept. 11, taking on Cascade at 7 p.m. in the third week of the fall season.
Fans are reminded that seating in the home bleachers is limited by social distancing under COVID-19 prevention measures, and those attending home sporting events are requested to wear facial masks and stay socially distant (six feet apart) from non-family members. There are also no concessions available at home football games this year.
Fans who cannot attend because of COVID-19 restrictions or concerns can watch the game on the National Federation of High Schools Network for a fee of $10 per month or $70 per school year (www.nfhsnetwork.com). Each of the member schools receive a small portion of the subscription fee.
CHS Athletic Director John Shepherd said he had technical difficulties with the NFHS Network livestream of Choteau’s home season opener against Sheridan, but says the system should be working for Friday night’s game.
Coach Lucas Gunderson says Choteau’s young and inexperienced football squad will continue to work in practice this week on executing their offensive block schemes correctly, making sure defenders know where they need to be on the field, reading the other team’s plays, tackling and other fundamental skills.
Coming into this season, Gunderson said, Choteau had only two starters with varsity experience: quarterback Tony Daley and running back Carter Morgan, and there were only a few junior varsity games to give those younger players experience.
“The kids are resilient. They are learning and they are getting better with every game,” Gunderson said. Daley and Morgan are playing very well on offense and defense, he said, while freshman Gus Lee is doing a great job at center and other key players, Jared Selander, Landon Jamison and Jacob Beattie are all executing their positions and responsibilities well.
He noted that in the Belt game, Morgan had two kick-off returns, one for a touchdown and the other down to the one-yard line. Choteau’s scoring drive was stopped on the next play though by a fumble that Belt recovered.
Gunderson said he thinks the game this week with Cascade will be very close as the teams are evenly matched and the Choteau boys are working on defending the Badgers’ pass and run offense.
So far, none of Choteau’s players has sustained any big injuries and everyone is still in the line-up and working hard. “They are keeping a positive attitude,” he said.
The Choteau boys are now 0-2 on the season after losing to Sheridan in the nonconference season opener and to Belt last weekend. The Belt Huskies defeated the Bulldogs, 66-14.
The Belt boys, who are now 2-0 on the season, limited Choteau’s scoring opportunities while running a successful passing and rushing offense. Belt jumped out to a 36-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and was up, 50-6, at halftime. In the second half, Belt scored twice in the third quarter and Choteau scored once. Both teams were scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Choteau scored in the first quarter as Morgan returned a 70-yard kickoff for a touchdown. His run for a conversion failed.
Belt kept Choteau from scoring again until the third quarter, when Daley threw a 15-yard pass to Beattie and Morgan’s extra-points run was successful.
Gunderson said Belt’s offense got outside on Choteau repeatedly. “We didn’t take good angles to get where we needed to be,” he said. “We didn’t get off blocks like we needed to.” He said he is confident the boys will be able to execute much better this week after more practice. He said Belt’s team was evenly matched with Choteau as far as size, but the Huskies are fundamentally sound, executed their plays really well and did a great job of blocking for their quarterback.
Choteau, with just 18 boys out for football, has four more weeks of regular season play in the Northern B-C eight-man football conference and will play six conference games this season. Seeded play-offs begin Oct. 16 and 17 and the state championship is set for Nov. 21.
STATISTICS
Choteau 6-0-8-0 — 14
Belt 36-14-16-0 — 66
Choteau scorers:
Carter Morgan 70-yd. kickoff return. Morgan run failed.
Tony Daley 15-yd. pass to Jacob Beattie. Morgan run.
Belt scorers: Unavailable.