The Choteau High School varsity girls volleyball team notched two more wins last week and are preparing for homecoming activities this week, when they play Fairfield on Thursday night.
Volleyball action will start at 4:15 p.m. with the C squad. The junior varsity teams will play 20 minutes after the C squad finishes, and the varsity action will start 20 minutes after the JV teams wrap up.
This week’s CHS Homecoming parade is tentatively slated for Friday at 3:30 p.m. on Main Avenue.
The Choteau girls are now 9-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play.
In practice this week, Coach Ann Funk said, she will have the girls working on blocking, fine-tuning their defense and making sure they can score points off of the other team’s errors. The girls will also continue to work on their serving, which has become a potent offensive weapon for the undersized team.
Funk said Choteau can use its serve to pull the other team out of position and force the opponents to scramble to play the ball over. The Choteau girls need to do a better job of taking advantage of those scrambles and converting them to points.
She said the girls are excited to play Fairfield for the second time this season. Fairfield has Kyler Bake in the middle and Madi Rosenbaum and Cheyenne Maddox on the outside, and all three of those girls can hit the ball well.
Choteau has everyone in the lineup back now, including junior Bellamy Beadle, who is recovering from a dislocated kneecap.
In last week’s match against Townsend, Funk said her girls had to dig deep to come up with the 3-2 win over a much taller team. Choteau opened the match on the road with a close, 23-25, first-set loss, then rebounded to defeat Townsend, 25-13, 25-17, in the second and third sets. The big difference in the loss and the wins? Funk said the Choteau girls had 16 unforced serving and hitting errors in the first set while they had just four and six of those errors in the second and third sets.
That shows the girls that to win matches, they have to reduce the number of unforced errors they are making, Funk said. Choteau then lost the fourth set, 20-25, setting up the fifth set, played to 15, to determine the outcome.
The girls were up, 14-9, when they missed a serve and Townsend rallied back, scoring four unanswered points to trail, 14-13, before giving Choteau the win, 15-13, on a hitting error. “It was good that we still held on” for the win, Funk said.
Choteau put down 43 kills in the match with sophomore Ada Bieler, a middle hitter, leading in the stats with 10 kills and fellow middle, senior Ellie Lee, coming up with nine. Townsend had 39 kills.
At home on Saturday against Belt, the Choteau girls played a quick three-set match in which Belt never threatened. Choteau’s serving dominated all three sets as the Belt girls struggled to field bombs from Christine Funk, Soren Cummings, Abby McCollom, Anna Stutz, Ada Bieler and Emma Gunderson. Choteau had 15 aces in the game and just as many unreturned serves that each gave Choteau a point. McCollom led the team with six aces while Bieler had four.
Junior Sadie Grove led Choteau with six of the team’s 20 kills while Lee led the team with four blocks.
The Choteau sub-varsity girls also won their matches against Townsend. The C squad girls won in three, 25-16, 25-16, 15-13, and the junior varsity won, 25-9, 25-14, 25-7. The Choteau C squad defeated Belt, 25-21, 25-23, 15-12, and the JV won, 25-8, 25-14, 15-9.
STATISTICS
Choteau def. Townsend,
23-25, 25-13, 25-17, 20-25, 15-12
Choteau leaders — Aces 6 (Soren Cummings 3); blocks 10 (Ellie Lee 4, Sadie Grove 2, Taylor Asselstine 3); assists 34 (Christine Funk 32); digs 66 (Ada Bieler 19, Abby McCollom 13); kills 43 (Bieler 10, Lee 9).
Townsend leaders — Aces 6 (Mel Woodword 2); blocks 7 (Trinity Wilson 3, Kylan Clowes 3); assists 35 (Emily Bird 35); digs 93 (Alleigh Burdick 27, Havyn Vandenacre 21); kills 39 (Trinity Wilson 16, Becca Payne 8).
Choteau def. Belt,
25-11, 25-8, 25-9
Choteau leaders — Aces 15 (Abby McCollom 6, Ada Bieler 4); blocks 4 (Ellie Lee 3, Taylor Asselstine 1); assists 11 (Christine Funk 9, Emma Gunderson 2); digs 37 (Soren Cummings 9, Christine Funk 8); kills 20 (Sadie Grove 6, Ellie Lee 5).
Belt leaders — Aces 1 (Raily Gliko 1); blocks 3 (Lindsey Paulson 1, Sabrina Wing 1, Danika Lords 1); assists 7 (Ella Pethel 4, Maddie Osterman 3); digs 18 (Anna Pethel 7, Osterman 4); kills 11 (Paulson 4, Gliko 3).