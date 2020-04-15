The Choteau junior high volleyball season started with practices on Dec. 16 and ended on Feb. 15 with tournaments for the seventh-grade and eighth-grade teams, both of which won tournament championships.
Choteau head coach Ann Funk and assistant coach Carla May had 29 girls in grades five through eight go out for the season. During the season, they played Cut Bank, Rocky Boy, Fairfield, Shelby, Havre, Great Falls Central Catholic, Browning, DeLaSalle and Conrad.
Funk coached the eighth-grade team, May and student teacher Celie Salmond coached the seventh-grade team and community volunteers Tracy Bieler and Mariah Armstrong coached the fifth-sixth grade team. Girls in the Choteau High School volleyball program also came to the junior high’s 6:30 a.m. practices and helped scrimmage with the girls and run drills.
The fifth-sixth grade team ended the season with a special trip to Browning to play several matches.
The seventh-grade team traveled to Conrad for the season-ending tournament and played Rocky Boy, Cut Bank and Shelby to earn a spot in the championship match against Fairfield. The Choteau girls played very tentatively from nerves in the first game, which they lost, May said. They were losing the second game as well when they suddenly relaxed, started having fun and came from behind to win the second game and then take the third game to win the championship.
The eighth-grade team, which had shown consistent improvement through the season, traveled to Fairfield for their tournament. They had a bye in the first round and then played Browning and Great Falls Central Catholic to advance to the championship match with Fairfield. The Choteau girls won the championship and received custody of the traveling trophy until next year’s tournament.