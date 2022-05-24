The Choteau High School boys placed two golfers in the top 15 at the State Class B golf tournament at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort and finished in fourth place as a team.
“The boys had an excellent state tournament,” head coach John Shepherd said. The team placed fourth overall with a two-day score of 711. “We were tied for seventh place as a team after day one,” the coach said.
Senior Henry Bieler led the team, finishing in sixth place. He shot an 81 the first day and 82 the second day for a total of 163. “Henry put together two of his better rounds all year to place in the top 10 in 6th place. He was very consistent both days and his ball striking was impressive,” Shepherd said.
Freshman Kellen Meyer finished in 12th place. He had a 91 in the first round of golf and a 78 the second day for a total of 169. “Kellen had a couple bad holes on Tuesday elevating his score but then bounced back, shooting the second lowest round by anyone on Wednesday to finish inside the top,” Shepherd said.
Not placing in the field of 69 golfers but contributing to the fourth-place team score were: Jagger Hofstad, 90-88, 178; Maddox Hofstad, 101-100, 201; and Colin Trahan, 104-107, 211. Parker Naylor was the alternate for the team.
Coach Shepherd noted Jagger Hofstad is a very talented golfer, and could have easily been in the top 15, but just didn’t have his whole game in sync at state, unfortunately. “Maddox and Colin gained valuable experience proving they belong at state,” Shepherd said. “We look for some major contributions and improvement next year in their games,” he added.
Shepherd said he and assistant coach Ken Meyer are very proud of the whole team, for grinding along even when things weren’t going the greatest and never throwing in the towel.