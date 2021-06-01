Fairfield seniors Gavin Mills and Cheyenne Maddox brought home medals from the State Class B track meet May 28-29 in Laurel.
Mills, competing in five events plus the two relays, took third place in the long jump with a leap of 20-08.25. He also competed in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races and the triple jump. He was just off the podium in the 200 with a seventh-place finish.
Maddox competed in both hurdle races along with the short relay race. She finished in fourth place in the in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.77.
Other results from the state meet were:
Boys
100 — 16. Gavin Mills, 11.62.
200 — 7. Mills, 23.41.
400 — 15. Mills, 53.65; 16. Conor Murray, 53.76; 19. Kayson Brown, 54.71.
110 hurdles — 14. Daniel Faith, 17.27 PR.
300 hurdles — 11. Faith, 43.47PR; 16. Brown, 44.31.
4x100 relay — 11. (Jet Clark, Miguel Perez, Mills, Murray), 45.64.
4x400 relay — 7. (Brown, Faith, Mills, Murray), 3:35.
Shot put — 10. Kolter Bouma, 42-09.
Discus — 11. Bouma, 118-04; 12. Kaelob Flores, 116-03.
Javelin — 9. Bouma, 140-06 PR; 10. Flores, 139-11.
High jump — 12. Murray, 5-08; 12. Brown, 5-08.
Long jump — 3. Mills, 20-08.25.
Triple jump — 9. Mills, 40-01.75 PR.
Girls
200 — 16. Natalie Kolste, 27.78 PR.
400 — 17. N. Kolste, 1:06.97.
800 — 12. Alexa Johnson, 2:37.68.
100 hurdles — 4. Cheyenne Maddox, 16.77.
100 hurdles — 10. Maddox, 16.97.
300 hurdles — 16. Maddox, 52.49 PR.
4x100 relay — 12. (Shaylee Grigsby, Brynn Kolste, N. Kolste, Maddox), 53.68.
4x400 relay — 11. (N. Kolste, B. Kolste, Johnson, Avery Pitcher), 4:24.88.
Shot Put — 11. Tori Jones, 31-02.
Javelin — 9. Kaylee Bouma, 106-03.
Triple jump — 10. Natalie Kolste, 32-02.50.