“He is the best science teacher in Montana,” was how a fellow teacher described Neil Hamm on the brink of his retirement after teaching for 35 years in Power.
Darrell Laubach’s praise for Hamm was echoed by Superintendent Loren Dunk, by a school board member, other staff members and former students.
“My experience teaching with Neil Hamm for the last 24 years goes beyond words,” Power Spanish, English and art teacher Dawn Sievers said. “As a young teacher coming to Power, I observed his high expectations for students in academics and moral character and knew this was the type of teacher I wanted to be. Whenever I needed a mentor to talk to, he was there with common sense and calm advice. His warmth, humor and creativity always were apparent in the classroom.”
“Anyone that commits 35 years of his life to one school and community is without question a very special person,” Dunk said. “Neil Hamm taught science, was a state renowned activities director and coach, and briefly covered principal duties these 35 years,” Dunk added. “It’s not easy to articulate what Neil means to Power Schools. Quite frankly, he is known to many former students as their favorite teacher. And that is what is most important.”
Dunk went on to say he personally enjoyed working with Hamm and valued him as a colleague. “He deserves any accolades that people give him,” Dunk said. “I will miss having him on staff and am fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with him for 11 of his 35 years in education.”
A Nebraska native and a die-hard Corn Husker fan, Hamm grew up and graduated from Neligh High School. He then graduated with a biology degree from Hastings College in Nebraska. He continued his education, spending a summer at a research center before enrolling in Montana State University with a goal to work for Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Hamm said at the time, funding for that field was being cut and professors weren’t encouraging students to continue studies for that field. He made the change to a teaching degree and hasn’t looked back or regretted it for one day.
He also doesn’t regret applying for a job in Power fresh out of college and staying there for his entire teaching career. “I had never been to Power before,” laughed Hamm. “I interviewed with then Superintendent Larry Lehman and he made me an offer I couldn’t turn down.”
Hamm has taught all science classes — from biology to physical science to chemistry and everything in between — to the junior high and high school students.
Sievers described his labs and experiments as legendary. “Students enrolling into the sciences in college indicated they were always incredibly prepared,” she added. “Because students were engaged and moving in his class, a raised eyebrow or steady look was all the discipline needed.”
Kelsy Diekhans, a Power School Board member and former student of Hamm’s, said he not only taught science, he proved it in his lectures. A Clinical Laboratory Scientist and Laboratory Systems Coordinator at Benefis Health Systems, Diekhans said Hamm was her inspiration to continue studying science. She spoke of other fellow graduates from Power who also were inspired to go on in science related fields because of his dedication and inspirational teaching.
“He was a really engaging teacher who had the patience of a saint, getting everyone involved in his classes; not just having one person do an experiment, but having all 23 students and being just as enthusiastic with the last person to try as the first,” she said.
Diekhans said just from her years in school she can name half a dozen students who went into science-related professions because of Hamm. “He truly was an inspiration to his students and inspired them to go and achieve their goals,” she added.
Hamm also spoke of his classes and how engaging the students were and how he fed off them in teaching and expanding his curriculum over the years. He talked of enjoying hands-on lectures. He didn’t give any examples of those lectures, but Diekhans recalled how he took to the roof of the school to demonstrate gravity. With the students standing below he dropped various items. She also recalled making “worm” cookies that was not only a science lesson but math as well. “We all dared each other to eat the cookies when they were cooked,” she laughed.
As a school board member, Diekhans said she couldn’t ask for a better staff member than Hamm. He gave above and beyond what was asked of him and did it with respect for the board, administration, fellow staff, students and the community.
In a small school, you do just about everything, Hamm said. He served as the activities director for close to 20 years, was a class adviser throughout the years and coached junior high and high school girls basketball and track.
Sievers said she watched his dedication as an AD and track coach. “He spent so many hours trying to juggle school and these responsibilities, I once remember him parking his camper at school so he could sleep,” Sievers said. “His athletes, including my own son, would do anything for him because they respected him.”
Laubach coached with Hamm for 25 years or more. “He was just as a good teacher on the track as in the classroom,” Laubach said. He also recalled a few ice fishing trips the two have taken together and said he is looking forward to more in the future.
Hamm said he has lots of good memories from teaching at Power. Right at the top of the list is having both of his children, Kristen and Donald, graduate from Power High School. He and his wife, Doris, have always lived in Great Falls, but consider Power their home. “Having my children attend Power was important to all of us,” he said.
He also remembered being selected to be a runner to carry the torch when the Olympics were in Utah. “The school had an assembly afterwards recognizing me for participating in the torch run and presented me with a ceremonial torch they had purchased to give me as a memento,” he said. “That meant a lot.”
Another highlight for Hamm has been the field trip for freshmen and any foreign exchange students. He estimated he has been taking freshmen in the spring on a four-day, three-night field trip visiting places around the state for the past 32 years. “It amazed me over the years how many students hadn’t visited sights around the state, including Yellowstone,” he said. Hamm said he understands families are busy and there just isn’t enough time, so he is happy he has been able to share this experience with students.
Sadly, this year’s trip was canceled, but Hamm plans to return to school next fall to take last year’s students on their trip and continue to volunteer with future trips as long as he can.
Hamm couldn’t even start listing everything that has changed in education during his years as a teacher. “There has just been so much,” he said. Teaching remotely this spring was a challenge, he said, but in the end he believes it really showed the worth of the teachers in the classroom to not only teach the subject but encourage the students to learn and expand their knowledge.
The only thing Hamm said he wasn’t successful at while at Power was serving as an administrator. “I tried it for about two years in early 2000, but I didn’t like being out of the classroom,” he said. “I appreciated the opportunity the board gave me to explore other options and was even more appreciative when I could return to what I enjoyed.”
Hamm shared how fortunate he has been to have excellent administrators and school board members to work with, along with the finest co-workers. Finally, he thanked the students he had the privilege of teaching.
According to Sievers, it was a two-way street. “His kind heart was also evident to the students,” she said. “He joked with them and asked about their accomplishments and hurts. He is genuine. He is not only an irreplaceable and extraordinary teacher, but also a phenomenal human being. His time at Power was a gift to the school and community,” she concluded.
When asked why he decided to retire this year, Hamm joked, saying, “I guess it is time I get out of high school and get into the real world.” He will continue to work in the archery department at Scheels in Great Falls, a part-time position he has held for the past 13 years. Maybe not right away, but Hamm said people shouldn’t be too surprised if he turns up as a substitute at Power Schools in the future.