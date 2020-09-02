The Choteau High School volleyball teams opened their 2020 season on the road, playing Three Forks and Manhattan Christian High School on Aug. 29.
CHS is fielding C, junior varsity and varsity squads this fall. The C and junior varsity squads won both of their matches while the varsity girls defeated Three Forks, but lost a close, five-set match, to Manhattan Christian, the defending Class C state champions.
This week, the Choteau girls will host Great Falls Central Catholic on Sept. 1, when the team’s senior players will be honored. This year’s senior players are Christine Funk, Soren Cummings, Anna Stutz, Abby McCollom and Ellie Lee, and manager Audrey Hutton.
On Sept. 3, the Choteau girls will travel to Fairfield with the C squad match starting at 4:15 p.m. and the JV and varsity matches starting 20 minutes after the previous match concludes.
Coach Ann Funk said the girls showed a lot of hustle and energy in their first weekend of competition. The team is working hard now that they can practice to make up for missing a whole summer of traveling competitions and the annual out-of-state team camp. “We really haven’t touched a ball since last November,” Funk said.
She typically emphasizes conditioning and fundamentals in the two-a-day practices that lead up to the first weekend of play, which for Choteau has typically been a preseason tournament, where varsity and JV players saw lots of court time and Funk was able to play around with different starting lineups and position assignments to see what would work best in the regular season.
Without the preseason tournament, which was canceled under COVID-19 protocols set by the Montana High School Association, Funk said she looked at a number of different lineups and settled on one that starts five of her senior players and then rotates in several juniors and sophomores. “We have a really strong group of upper classmen,” Funk said.
Lee, junior Taylor Asselstine and sophomores Ada Bieler and Asia Bouma are all playing varsity middle hitter positions this season. After playing libero last year, Funk has returned to her previous position as setter, and Cummings is playing libero, a position she played last year on JV. Stutz is playing across the back row; McCollom and juniors Emma Gunderson and Sadie Grove are playing outside hitter positions. Gunderson and junior Ella Stott are also doing some setting.
At Three Forks, Choteau’s varsity girls came out strong and won their match, 25-10, 25-11, 25-16. McCollom led the team in aces while Lee had the most kills and blocks.]
With limitations on the number of fans in high school gyms to reduce the risk of COVID-19 outbreaks, many schools have encouraged fans who won’t be able to get into the gym to subscribe to the National Federation of High Schools’ livestream network to watch matches. Unfortunately, the Three Forks High School gym’s camera was pointed straight down at the floor and showed none of the girls actually playing. MCHS did have its gym camera set up correctly and fans were able to watch the matches that way.
Later in the day, the girls played their second varsity match at Manhattan Christian High School. Choteau faced a big height disadvantage against MCHS, whose frontline players were 6-foot-2, 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-1. The rest of the team wasn’t much shorter with their libero at 5-foot-6 the shortest. Choteau’s tallest girls are Ellie Lee and Taylor Asselstine at 5-foot-10.
Funk said the Choteau girls waged a defensive battle against MCHS and the match could have gone either way.
She said the two matches gave Choteau’s girls good experience on the court and showed the younger players (five freshmen) just how intense high school play can be and the importance of passing and serving.
STATISTICS
Choteau def. Three Forks,
25-10, 25-11, 25-16
Choteau leaders — Aces 8 (Abby McCollom 3); blocks 4 (Ellie Lee 2); assists 31 (Christine Funk 26); digs 33 (Soren Cummings 12); kills 34 (Lee 9).
Three Forks leaders — unavailable.
Manhattan Christian def. Choteau,
22-25, 25-19, 16-25, 25-19, 15-13
Choteau leaders — Aces 12 (Abby McCollom 4); blocks 5 (Ellie Lee 2); assists 23 (Christine Runk 16); kills 30 (Lee 7).
Manhattan Christian leaders — unavailable.