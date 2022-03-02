The Dutton/Brady High School boys basketball team faced tough competition at the Northern C divisional tournament in Great Falls Feb. 23-26.
The DiamondBacks, going into the tournament as the number two seed from District 10C, faced both Belt and Winnett-Grass Range. The senior-laden team came up just a little short in both contest, bringing their shining season to an end. The boys lost 60-29 to Belt and 52-42 to Winnett-Grass Range.
With how the bracketing fell, Dutton/Brandy faced two of the top teams in the tournament. Belt went on to take second in the tournament and will play in a challenge game against Winnett-Grass Range on Feb. 28 to determine who will advance with divisional champions Roy-Winifred to the state tournament.
In the DiamondBacks’ game against Belt, the Huskies came out on fire, outscoring Dutton/Brady 16-4 in the opening quarter and 19-6 in the second quarter taking a commanding lead at half, 35-10. Dutton/Brady picked up the scoring in the second half while holding back Belt. Coach Tyson Anderson subbed in from the bench during the final quarter with the game out of hand and knowing the boys would be back on the court early the following morning. It was even scoring in the game for Dutton/Brady with Tyson Hemry with eight points and Kellan Doheny with six.
The loser-out game against Winnett-Grass Range was a closer contest. The Rangers outscored the DiamondBacks 11-8 in the first quarter before Dutton/Brady went on a run scoring 13 in the second quarter and holding Winnett-Grass Range to seven to take a 21-17 lead at the half. The Rangers regained the lead in the third quarter, outscoring the DiamondBacks 16-12 and 18-9 in the fourth quarter.
Ellsworth led Dutton/Brady in scoring with 16 points and Baringer added eight.
The Dutton/Brady team will miss the six seniors on the squad: Jake Feldmann, Tyler Ellsworth, Gavin Sealey, Kellan Doheny, John Baringer and Josh Castaneda.
STATISTICS
Dutton/Brady 4-6-9-10 — 29
Belt 16-19-14-11 — 60
Dutton/Brady — Jake Feldmann 1, Tyler Ellsworth 2, Tyson Hemry 8, Aidan Reeve 3, Gavin Sealey 4, Kellan Doheny 6, John Baringer 3, Guy Wakkinen 2. Totals: 12 3/5.
Belt — Garett Metrione 10, Bridger Vogl 12, Clayton Jassen 8, Reese Paulson 12, Asa Jassen 3, Aidan Bergstrom 8, JD Shepherd 4, Keaghn McDaniel 1, Zach Feldman 2. Totals 22 5/8.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 8, Belt 8. Fouled out: none. Three-point goals: Reeve, Baringer, Metrione 2, Vogl 2, Jassen 2, Paulson 4, Jassen.
Dutton/Brady 8-13-12-9 — 42
Winnett-GR 11-7-16-18 — 52
Dutton/Brady — Jake Feldmann 5, Tyler Ellsworth 16, Aidan Reeve 5, Gavin Sealey 2, Kellan Doheny 6, John Baringer 8. Totals: 17 4/5.
Winnett-GR — Walker Doman 16, Cy Nunn 6, Brady Bantf 25, Cooper Doman 2, Tace Dunkel 3. Totals: 18 10/13.
Fouls: Dutton/Brady 13, Winnett-GR 7. Fouled out: Baringer. Three-point goals: Feldmann, Ellsworth, Reeve, Baringer, Nunn 2, Bantf 4.