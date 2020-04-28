The Fairfield School Board hired the certified teaching staff for the 2020-21 school year, approved a co-op for boys winter sports with Augusta High School and reviewed the district’s accreditation status from Office of Public Instruction at the April 14 board meeting held via video conference.
The board approved hiring of the elementary, junior high and high school certified staff for the coming year but elected to hold off hiring extra-curricular positions at the April meeting. The district’s administration recommended the board wait until the May meeting to approve those positions. Open coaching positions include head and assistant football, head girls basketball and assistant track in the high school and assistant track for junior high.
Fairfield High School, with the board’s approval, agreed to enter into a three-year cooperative agreement with Augusta High School for boys basketball and wrestling. The school district already co-ops with Augusta for football; they are on the third year of the three-year agreement for that sport. In the past two years, Augusta has had fewer than five students participate in the football program.
Superintendent Les Meyer said it is a matter of numbers for Augusta. He said Augusta doesn’t anticipate having enough boys in the high school to field a basketball team and they do not offer wrestling. Fairfield High School currently has 119 students and Augusta 22. Augusta is anticipating their enrollment having nine boys next year. Fairfield is anticipating having 62 boys in the high school next year. Fairfield had 18 players out for basketball last year and are estimating they will have 20 next year. The wrestling program had 18 last year and with just one senior a few eighth graders joining, will be looking at similar numbers next year.
Fairfield will be considered the host school in the cooperative. Practice and games will be held in Fairfield. Fairfield had 18 players out for basketball this year, and are anticipating 20 next year and 21 the following year. Roughly the same number of athletes are expected to go out for wrestling this year, with only one senior and anticipating a couple new team members from eighth grade.
The Fairfield school district was granted regular accreditation status for the elementary, junior high and high school for the 2019-2020 school year.
Superintendent Meyer reviewed the 2018-19 school testing report cards for mathematics, reading and science. He emphasized the test scores are used by administration and staff to get an overall view of how students are performing and where there is room for growth and to evaluate the district curriculum.
In pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, the students’ test scores were well above proficiency across the board in the three test areas, compared to state results. Meyer said it was worth noting the students were all proficient or advanced in sciences, there were no test results in novice or nearing proficiency in that test. They scored 59% proficient and 41% advanced.
On the junior high tests, the students’ scores were higher than the state average for novice, nearing proficient, proficient and advance. However, Meyer pointed out the while the test results were good, the margins were a little closer than in the elementary grades.
In the high school, test scores were once again above state average. Meyer said the students scored especially high in the reading portion, with no students in the novice area and a high percentage in the proficient and advanced areas.
Superintendent Meyer updated the board on the distance learning plan the school is using during the school closure. He praised the teachers and staff for their continued hard work in making a difficult time easier. He also thanked the students for their daily participation and parents for supervising and helping the students when needed.
He, along with high school Principal Dustin Gordon and elementary Principal Courtney Bake, said for the most part, students are taking part in the 8 a.m. to noon classes. The drop off and pick up of packets is going smoother each time.
The board approved the Golden Triangle Curriculum Consortium contract and appointed Gordon as the new superintendent as the school district’s representative. They also accepted the resignation of Nichole Vincent for the kitchen staff at the end of the school year.
Meyer said the administration is looking at options to hold the 2020 high school graduation and hopes to have some options by the May meeting. Board members volunteered to assist in handing out diplomas at graduation ceremonies.