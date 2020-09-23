The Choteau High School football team’s conference game with Great Falls Central Catholic, scheduled to be played at home on Sept. 18, was canceled last week after GFCC notified Choteau school officials that someone associated with the football team had tested positive for COVID-19, Choteau athletic director John Shepherd said.
Shepherd said he is working to reschedule the game before the end of the regular season on Oct. 15.
Also canceled were junior high and Little Guy football games against GFCC teams that were scheduled for Sept. 19 in Choteau.
This week, the Bulldogs varsity team is slated to travel to Rocky Boy on Sept. 25 for a 7 p.m. game.