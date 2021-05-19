Four of the Choteau High School golfers will advance from the divisional golf tournament to the State Class B golf tournament to be held May 18-19 at the Eagle Rock Golf Course in Billings.
Advancing on the girls side are Savannah Durocher and Abby McCollom. Durocher finished third with a score of 98 and McCollom took fourth place with a 103.
Jagger Hofstad finished in seventh place for the boys with an 88. Following closely behind him was Henry Bieler in eighth place with a 91.
Also competing at divisional in Shelby on May 11 for Choteau but not advancing were Tony Daley, 109; Rocky Allaire, 128; and Dillon Harrell, 151.