The 31 members of the Choteau High School Class of 2020 graduated from CHS last Sunday. Here are their post-graduation plans and the honors and awards they received as seniors.
•Brady Armstrong, with honors, will attend Helena College University of Montana to earn an associate’s degree in diesel technology. He received the Cy Morris Prairie Mountain Players Scholarship.
•Wilbur Bechtold will work on the LF Ranch near Augusta before attending Gallatin College Montana State University in the fall of 2021 to earn his certification in welding. He received a Director’s Award from CHS band director Lorran Depner with a $25 stipend from the Choteau Community Band and received his state FFA degree.
•Lila Bradley, with honors, will attend the University of Montana at Missoula to study business administration and psychology. She received a Sun River Electric Scholarship, a UM Montana Academic Achievement, a Pepsi Cola Scholarship, the Jim Carlson Memorial Scholarship and was inducted into the CHS Sci-Fi Club for seniors who have taken four years of math and science. She also earned her state FFA degree.
•Jonathan Chalfon, with honors, will attend Helena College UM to earn an associate’s degree in automotive technology. He received a Heisey Award.
•Kyler Crabtree, with honors, will enroll in an electrical apprenticeship program for five years with the goal of becoming a certified journeyman electrician. He received KSEN Athlete of the Week honors for football and basketball.
•Gage Cummings will work in the construction industry this fall and enroll in the Massage Training Institute in Kalispell to attend weekend classes to become a certified massage therapist. He received a CHS Band Director’s Awardß∑.
•Delani Daley, with honors, will attend online courses through Dawson Community Colllege to pursue an associate’s degree in chemical dependency counseling. She received a Sun River Electric Scholarship, the Choteau Soroptimist Scholarship, the Jim Carlson Memorial Scholarship and a Heisey Award.
•Samara DeBruycker, with honors, will work for her dad this summer before she heads off to Carroll College to pursue a bachelor of science in nursing. She received a Carroll Trustree Scholarship, a Sun River Electric Scholarship and the Anne Wiprud Memorial Scholarship.
•Declan Fladstol will attend UM Missoula to major in archaeology and anthropology and will be a member of the Griz cheer squad. He received the National Choral Award with a cash stipend of $50 sponsored by the Choteau Acantha.
•Chris Fuhringer, with honors, will attend Helena College UM to acquire an associate’s degree in diesel technology.
•Bryce Gramm, with honors, will attend Brigham Young University Idaho to begin his studies in mechanical engineering.
•Abby Hadlock, with honors, will attend Brigham Young University Idaho to major in communications with an emphasis on public relations. She was honored as member of the 20 Young Masters Art Show and received the Choteau Education Foundation Scholarship, the Choteau High School Spirit Award, the DAR Good Citizen Award and a Choteau Education Association Scholarship.
•Jessie Henderson, with honors, will attend Highlands College Montana Tech to earn her associate of applied science in radiologic technology.
•Amber Johnson, with honors, will attend Montana State University Bozeman to major in exercise science with the goal of earning her doctorate in physical therapy. The class valedictorian, she was named the Jim and Marion Peebles CHS Outstanding Senior Girl and the CHS Outstanding Senior in Science and was inducted into the CHS Academic Hall of Fame and the Sci-Fi Club. She received the CHS Boe Academic Merit Scholarship, the Great Falls Ag Commerce Scholarship, the MSU Premier Scholarship, a Montana University System Honors Scholarship (full tuition), a MUS STEM Scholarship, the Montana Electric Cooperative Association Scholarship, the Teton County Cattlewomen Scholarship, the Teton County Boe Brothers FFA 4H Scholarship; the John Philip Sousa Band Award with a $50 stipend from the Choteau Acantha; her state FFA degree; and a state FFA Equine Science Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award.
•Oliver Jorden, with honors, will attend UM Missoula where he will begin his studies in economics as a student in the Davidson Honors College. The class salutatorian, he was named the Jim and Marion Peebles Outstanding Senior Boy and was inducted into the CHS Academic Hall of Fame and the Sci-Fi Club. He received a UM Provost’s Scholarship, a UM Davidson Honors College scholarship, a Westminster College President’s Scholarship and a CHS Band Director’s Award.
•Maggie King, with honors, will attend Carroll College in the fall to major in nursing. She received a Carroll Presidential Scholarship, a Montana Advantage Scholarship, a Montana Pro Rodeo and Wall of Fame Scholarship, a National High School Rodeo Foundation Scholarship and the CHS National Choral Award.
•Kolby Kovatch, with honors, will attend MSU Billings to study human fitness and wellness and will enroll in the Army ROTC scholarship program to study aviation with the goal of becoming a helicopter pilot. He received a MUS renewable STEM Scholarship, an Army ROTC Scholarship, a MSU Billings Yellow Jacket Excellence Scholarship, a Central Montana Yellow Jacket Scholarship, the Jim Carlson Memorial Scholarship, the Red Cross Honor Cord and the Sons of the American Legion Scholarship. He was named a KSEN Athlete of the Week for football twice and for basketball once.
•Nicole Krone, with honors, will attend MSU Bozeman to pursue a degree in business. She received a MSU Premier Scholarship, a Youth Serve Montana Scholarship, the CPC Bulldog Award, a Sun River Electric Scholarship, the 3 Rivers Banner Scholarship, a Choteau Education Association Scholarship, and the Red Cross Honor Cord. She was named a KSEN Athlete of the Week for volleyball.
•Tommy Lesofski, with honors, will serve his country with his enlistment in the U.S. Navy as a nuclear engineer. Upon completion of the U.S. Navy A-School he will receive a $38,000 bonus. He was also named to the Sci-Fi Club.
•Hope Linquist, with honors, plans to take a gap year to earn money to attend UM Missoula in the autumn of 2021 to study anthropology.
•Rebekah Major, with honors, plans to relocate to Great Falls and attend a semester of school at Great Falls College MSU before serving an 18-month mission with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon completion of her mission, she plans to attend Utah State University and major in music therapy and performing arts. She received the CHS Honorary All-Around Music Student award with a $50 stipend sponsored by the Choteau Acantha.
•Brigid Miller, with honors, will attend the Montana Academy of salons to earn her cosmetology license. She received a Montana Academy of Salons High School Scholarship, a Choteau Soroptimist Scholarship, a Choteau Ranch Rodeo Scholarship, a CEA Scholarship and a Heisey Award.
•Terrance O’Neill plans to pursue his passion and attend an acting school.
•Daisy Peters will attend Clearfield Job Corps in Ogden, Utah, to earn her certification as a pharmacy technician.
•Josh Rammell plans to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
•Johnny Rappold, with honors, will attend MSU Northern to major in agriculture and design drafting technology. He received the MSU Northern Algot H. Bergstrom Scholarship, the Cole So God Made a Farmer Scholarship and the Dupuyer Community Council Scholarship.
•Zach Selander plans to find employment, volunteer, continue to participate in Special Olympics and provide help to his parents. He received a Red Cross Honor Cord.
•Acton Snyder, with honors, plans to attend El Camino College in Torrance, California, where he will major in business administration and play basketball for the El Camino Warriors.
•Sam Stutz, with honors, will attend Helena College UM to pursue an associate degree of applied science in industrial welding and metal fabrication. He was inducted into the Sci-Fi Club.
•Keegan Thomas, with honors, will attend MSU Northern to earn an associate’s degree of applied science in design drafting technology. He received the Dupuyer Community Council Scholarship and was inducted into the Sci-Fi Club.
•Tori Yeager will attend Miles City Community College to begin studying for her nursing degree. She received a MCCC full-tuition rodeo scholarship and will compete on the Pioneer rodeo team.