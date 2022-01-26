The Choteau High School speech and drama team is taking a strong contingency of students to the state Class B/C tournament in Huntley Project Jan. 28 and 29 after an outstanding showing at the Northern Divisional tournament held Jan. 22 in Choteau.
“Choteau walked away with a good chunk of hardware individually as well as the divisional champion in drama and a second-place finish in speech,” CHS Coach Cody Marney said. “All the teams brought their A-plus game to Choteau and are all excited to see what the other divisions are bringing to state,” he added.
Marney said the team hasn’t seen a lot of competition from around the state this season, but he is confident Choteau will not shy away from the challenge. “We know the South is going to be tough,” he said. “There are some amazing coaches down there and some very talented students.”
Marney along with assistant coach Lisette Hofer think that their team will hold their own. “We look forward to where Choteau finishes on Saturday at state,” Marney said.
The top six finishers in each of the categories advance to the state tournament.
Leading the team and finishing as divisional champions in their individual competition were Hailey Alzheimer in informative speaking, Jackson Quillan in dramatic interpretation and Tori Newmiller and Savannah Stanek in dramatic theater.
Finishing right behind them in second place were Kenny Quillan in informative speaking and Ella Birkeland and CeCe Parsons in humorous theater. Taking third place in were Robby Lesofski in humorous solo and Anna Heimbuck in mime.
Jhulliet Maltby placed seventh in dramatic solo, qualifying for the divisional finals but not for state.
“Choteau presented well, and we will take all but one to the state tournament,” Marney said. “Jhulliet worked hard and missed the top six by one point,” Marney said. “We will miss her at the tournament, but we know she will be sending all the good vibes.”
In the Class B team sweepstakes, Bigfork took first place in speech followed by Choteau in second and Shelby in third. In Class B drama team sweeps Choteau took first place followed by Lincoln County (Eureka) in second and Shelby in third.
Fort Benton won the Class C sweepstakes for speech followed by Great Falls Central Catholic in second and North Star in third. In Class C drama sweepstakes, Hays Lodgepole took first place, North Star second and Power-Dutton/Brady third.
Marney won the coach of the year for drama in Class B and Hofer won coach of the year for speech. In Class C the drama coach recognition went to Sara Davidson from Simms and the speech honors to Amy Hanson from Fort Benton.
“It was so exciting to have the divisional tournament back in Choteau,” Marney said. “It was an incredible amount of work, but once again the community came out and supported the youth of Choteau High School.”
Marney said there were 75 competitors from 15 schools who competed with 45 local judges helping throughout the day.
Every judge arrived on time and wrote the best comments, Marney said. “I loved hearing the conversations in the hall after each round as the community discussed what they had seen and heard,” he said.
Northern Divisional results:
Drama
Pantomime: 1. Coco Striefler, Lincoln County; 2. Kathreen Salois, Cut Bank; 3. Anna Heimbuck, Choteau.
Humorous solo: 1. Josh Castaneda, Power-Dutton/Brady; 2. Donnie Tronson, Shelby; 3. Robby Lesofski, Choteau; 4. Blaine Thielman, Simms; 5. Lillyanna Munari, Chinook.
Humorous theater: 1. Franka Striefler and Katelynn Singer, Lincoln County; 2. CeCe Parsons and Ella Birkeland, Choteau; 3. Donavan Chandler and Alexia Walls, Hays Lodgepole.
Dramatic solo: 1. Listat Pope, Chinook; 2. Violet Bird, Lincoln County; 3. Alexia Bohman, Shelby; 4. Dakota Wentz, Power-Dutton/Brady; 5. Emily Conner, North Star; 6. Roland Carrier, Simms; 7. Jake Maltby, Choteau; 8. Faith Robinson, Shelby.
Dramatic theater: 1. Haley Cichosz and Jayla Haakanson, Hays Lodgepole; 2. Savannah Stanek and Tori Newmiller, Choteau; 3. Choral Wicks and Kaden Frickel, North Star.
Speech
Dramatic interpretation: 1. Jackson Quillan, Choteau; 2. Myth Deck, Fort Benton; 3. Caeli Hanson, Fort Benton; 4. Aaron Wermer, Bigfork; 5. Izzie Hallenberg, Malta; 6. Hannah Nivens, Simms; 7. David Marler, GFCC.
Humorous interpretation: 1. Aedan Hanson, Fort Benton; 2. Collin Welch, North Star; 3. Madelyn Myers, North Star; 4. Emily Rettinger, Malta; 5. Julia Briere, Chinook; 6. Kris Burggraf, Bigfork; 7. Madison Bollich, Simms.
Spontaneous interpretation: 1. Jazzmyn Ewing, Shelby; 2. Kaden Bach, Fort Benton; 3. Renee Hammond, Shelby; 4. Azeria McIntosh, CJI; 5. Jacqualyn McMullan, Cut Bank; 6. Angela Haugen, Fort Benton; 7. Nevaeh Kelley, GFCC; 8. Avani Champaneria, North Toole Co.
Extemporaneous: 1, Tyler Broesel, Bigfork; 2. Molly Kurkowsi, Bigfork.
Impromptu: Andrew Hendrix, Bigfork; 2. Boden Barr, Bigfork; 3. Martin Fulbright, CJI; 4. Riley Whitney, Bigfork; 5. Trevon McKinley, North Toole Co.; 6. Dale Rohlf, North Toole Co.
Informative speaking: 1. Hailey Alzheimer, Choteau; 2. Kenny Quillan, Choteau; 3. Lexijo Croft, Fort Benton; 4. Kasey Croft, Fort Benton; 5. Brodie Jackson, North Star; 6. James Echavoz, Cut Bank.
Memorize public address: 1. Liam Edwards, Chinook; 2. Liana Santos, Fort Benton; 3. Kaden Arensmeyer, Cut Bank; 4. Davey Erickson, CJI.
Original oratory: 1. Ecko Fraser, North Star.
Policy debate: 1. Aiden Holden and Adrianne Purpura, GFCC; 2. Michael Faccenda and Helen Darlington, GFCC.