It is a whole new season for the Fairfield High School Lady Eagles as they head into the state Class B volleyball tournament Nov. 12-14 at Shelby.
The Eagles finished second in the Northern B Division tournament, losing to their 1B foes from Choteau in the championship match.
Fairfield Coach Courtney Bake said the team will take it one match at a time, and at this level, each match will be highly competitive and very tough. They start off with Joliet, the number-two seed from the South at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12. “Joliet has a great middle that we will have to key on, and they don’t make a ton of mistakes,” Bake said. “We are going to have to block big and reduce our errors.”
Bake said if she had to pick any favorites going into the tournament, the South is always strong. “However, it is anyone’s game being one of the top eight teams in the state,” she added.
Bake said the team will be working on cleaning up unforced errors, blocking the quicks, picking up the tips and serve receive in in practice this week.
The Eagles last made it to the state tournament during the 2018-19 season and have gone five of the last six years. Three of the current Eagle players — Madison Rosenbaum, Cheyenne Maddox and Kyler Bake — played on the team two years ago that went to state.
Reflecting on the recently finished divisional tournament, Bake said the team made great progress. “We played really well against Glasgow and had some really good rallies with Choteau in the chipper,” Bake said.
Bake said the team had achieved their first two goals of the season — make it through the season and make it to the state tourney. They will begin Thursday working towards their third goal — bring home some hardware!
STATISTICS
Fairfield def. Malta,
25-22, 25-27, 25-15, 25-19
Fairfield leaders — Aces 11 (Madison Rosenbaum 4); kills 47 (Kyler Bake 15); blocks 8 (Bake 3); digs 99 (Rosenbaum 24, Olivia Copenhaver 23); assists 44 (Natalie Kolste 13, Bake 11).
Malta leaders — Aces 10 (Lauren Tuss 3, Allison Kunze 3); kills 36 (Justine Lamb 12); blocks 3 (Lamb 1, Sidney Meeks 1); digs 69 (Kylie Hunter 14); assists 31 (Erica Smith 13).
Fairfield def. Glasgow,
25-15, 25-19, 25-17
Fairfield — Aces 10 (Cheyenne Maddox 3); kills 28 (Bake 7); blocks 9 (Bake 4); digs 32 (Rosenbaum 10, Copenhaver 9); assists 25 (Bake 14).
Glasgow leaders — Aces 2 (Abby Engstrom 1, Rachelle Glaser 1); kills 20 (Abrianna Nielson 8, Tyann Graham 7, Engstrom 4); blocks 4 (Nielson 2, Klaire Krumweide 1, Glaser 1); digs 37 (Blaine Westby 13, Nielson 7, Glaser 5); assists 15 (Glaser 13).
Fairfield def. Shelby,
26-24, 19-25, 28-26, 25-20
Fairfield leaders — Aces 13 (Maddox 4); kills 44 (Rosenbaum 14); blocks 11 (Bake 5); digs 39 (Copenhaver 12); assists 37 (Bake 25).
Shelby leaders — Aces 10, (Jori Clary 5, Maddison Underdal 2, Jaci Johannes 2); kills 31 (Underdal 15, Clary 8); blocks 9 (Underdal 8, Vivi McDermott 1); digs 71 (Underdal 16, Cami Blevins 14, Clary 14); assists 29 (McDermott 21, Blevins 3).
Semifinal match
Choteau def. Fairfield,
25-11, 23-25, 25-19, 25-15
Choteau leaders — Aces 6 (Christine Funk 3, Abby McCollom 2); blocks 18 (Ellie Lee 9, Emma Gunderson 3); assists 31 (Funk 26, Gunderson 4); digs 72 (Ada Bieler 14, Soren Cummings 12, Emma Gunderson 12); kills 44 (Lee 13, Gunderson 12).
Fairfield leaders — Aces 6 (Cheyenne Maddox 3); blocks 13 (Kyler Bake 6); assists 29 (Bake 16); digs 86 (Madison Rosenbaum 21, Olivia Copenhaver 19); kills 33 (Maddox 11).
Championship
Choteau def. Fairfield,
25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 25-9
Choteau leaders — Aces 7 (Funk 2); blocks 12 (Lee 5, Taylor Asselstine 4); assists 42 (Funk 35, Gunderson 7); digs 72 (Funk 15, Bieler 14); kills 54 (Lee 18, Bieler 10).
Fairfield leaders — Aces 3; blocks 5 (Shaylee Grigsby 2); assists 30 (Bake 10, Natalie Kolste 10); digs 86 (Bake 19); kills 34 (Maddox 10).