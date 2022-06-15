With a week of practice under their belts, nine members of the Choteau Lions swim team competed in their first meet of the year on June 11 and 12 in Shelby.
It was the first two-day swim meet Shelby has hosted in more than 20 years. The Choteau team members did very well, with each swimmer making finals in at least one event.
The team will compete in the Cut Bank meet on June 18 and 19.
The Swimmers of the Week are Addi Christensen and Anna Gunderson. Christensen worked very hard in practice all week and stayed extremely focused. She cut a total of 78.59 seconds off her previous times. Gunderson also worked very hard in practice all week. She was able to move up from ninth to seventh during a very intense race on Sunday.
Individual results from Shelby were:
Addi Christensen: 50 freestyle, 10th; 100 freestyle, 6th; 50 backstroke, 7th.
Natalie DeBruycker: 25 freestyle, 4th; 25 breaststroke, 2nd; 25 backstroke, 3rd.
Kinsley DeBruycker: 25 freestyle, 12th.
Anna Gunderson: 50 breaststroke, 7th.
Nathan Gunderson: 50 freestyle, 3rd; 100 breaststroke, 1st; 100 freestyle, 3rd.
Evelyn Pittman: 50 freestyle, 9th; 50 backstroke, 9th.
Lucimae Pittman: 50 freestyle, 8th; 100 breaststroke, 2nd; 100 freestyle, 9th.
Emily Thompson: 50 freestyle, 3rd; 100 backstroke, 2nd; 50 butterfly, 3rd.
DeShawn Thompson: 50 freestyle, 9th; 50 breaststroke, 7th; 50 backstroke, 9th.